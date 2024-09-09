City Councilor proposed re-enforcement of anti-jay walking in Oro

CAGAYAN de Oro City Councilor Roger Abaday, the chairman of the Committee on Games and Amusement, is pushing for the re-implementation of the anti-jay walking ordinance in the city, citing that it will help discipline the people in using the pedestrian lanes on the streets.

On September 2, 2024, City Councilor Suzette Magtajas Daba presented her special report on road accidents involving drivers who do not stop in pedestrian lanes with people crossing along them.

This after a student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the pedestrian lane in the uptown area of the city. The incident pushed the city councilor to propose that the Public Utility Committee study the imposition of fines on drivers who do not respect the pedestrian lanes.

The city councilor also suggested traffic enforcers be assigned in areas outside the schools to assist the students in crossing the road, as well as building a footbridge.

Abaday said one of the causes of road incidents not only involved drivers who disrespect the use of pedestrian lanes but also people who jaywalk.

Abaday pushed the city council to re-enforce the anti-jay walking ordinance in Cagayan de Oro for the public to understand the value of using the pedestrian lanes, as well as to avoid or reduce road accidents. (SunStar Philippines)