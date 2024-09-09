City councilor seeks to impose fines on drivers who do not respect pedestrian lanes

CAGAYAN de Oro City Councilor Suzette Magtajas Daba, the chairman of the Committee on Education, proposed an imposition of fines on drivers in the city who do not respect the pedestrian lanes.

Daba, during her special report, cited an incident in the uptown area of Cagayan de Oro wherein a student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the pedestrian lane.

According to Daba, since there are several subdivisions in the uptown Cagayan de Oro, a growth in the population of Kagay-anons living in the said area as well as a heavy flow of traffic are expected. However, there were drivers who do not stop despite people crossing the pedestrian lanes, especially those located outside Corpus Christi and Xavier University, causing parents, students and employees to move like they were playing "patintero" with the vehicles in the middle of the road.

This pushed Daba to propose that the Public Utility Committee study the imposition of fines on drivers who do not respect the pedestrian lanes.

The city councilor also suggested traffic enforcers be assigned in those areas to assist the students in crossing the road and building a footbridge.

City Councilor Malvern Esparcia, the chairman of the Committee on Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Disaster Risk Reduction, suported the call of Daba to give attention to the safety of students and parents, saying that private schools in the city should station their own personnel to help the flow of traffic in their area and guide the students crossing the pedestrian lane.

Esparcia said while some schools do not have a proper parking area, causing traffic congestion, there are also no school personnel to help reduce the traffic problem.

"It's about time na ato ning diskusyonan ning mga tag-iya sa mga eskwelahan, nganong naaprobahan man nato ning uban nga mga private schools nga wala man gali bisan gamay nga mga luna, nga halos ang dalan ilaha na, sila nay mo-parking," Esparcia said.

"It's about time maybe also nga i-require kaha nato ning mga eskwelahan nga naa pud silay own nila nga hired nila sa school nga sila mismo bisan mo assist lang ana sa pag tabok sa mga estudyante," he added. (SunStar Philippines)