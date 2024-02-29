Classes suspended in Tandag City due to series of tremors

BUTUAN CITY – The city government of Tandag suspended Thursday classes at all levels in public and private schools following the series of earthquakes that hit Surigao del Sur province on Thursday morning.

Mayor Roxanne Pimentel also suspended work in public offices as varied intensities were felt by residents in the city and the nearby towns in the province.

“The suspension of classes and work is aimed to ensure the safety of the school children and students, as well as the workers in the government,” Pimentel said.

Monitoring of school facilities and other government infrastructures was also done immediately, she added.

The series of earthquakes on Thursday first hit at 8:10 a.m. with a magnitude of 5.3 and traced 83 kilometers (km) southeast of Cagwait town.

Intensity V was also felt in the town of Hinatuan, the report of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) showed.

Two other mild quakes, registered at magnitudes 3.9 and 3.0, were also recorded after the first one, and another magnitude 4.3 tremor struck at around 9:40 a.m. some 79 km. southeast of Cawait.

As of this posting, no major damage was reported in Surigao del Sur resulting from the sequence of earthquakes. (PNA)