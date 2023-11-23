Cops nab most wanted person in Bukidnon

THE most wanted person in the regional level was arrested by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Bukidnon Field Unit on November 19, 2023.

The accused was identified as a 41-year-old male alias Yon-yon, a resident of Purok 2B, Barangay Mc Arthur in Dangcagan, Bukidnon.

The man was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of statutory rape, with no bail bond recommended.

He is under the custody of CIDG Bukidnon PFU for documentation and proper disposition.

Police Regional Office (PRO)-Northern Mindanao Director Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr. commended the operating units involved in the apprehension of the accused.

"The Police Regional Office 10 is committed to arresting all individuals who have committed offenses against the rule of law. We will not stop until these criminals are placed behind bars," Layug said.