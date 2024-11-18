Crime volume down in Northern Mindanao

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Northern Mindanao reported a decrease in the crime volume in the region for July 1 to November 6, 2024.

According to PRO-Northern Mindanao, crimes recorded for the said period accounted for 4,960, 488 less than last year's 5,448 (same period).

The police reported an average of three crimes per month for every 100,000 population in the region, much lower than the four crimes per month in last year's tally.

The decrease in the region's crime volume, the police said, was due to the anti-criminality efforts of all local government units in Northern Mindanao, as well as the establishment of police checkpoints on national highways and major thoroughfares.

Apart from addressing common crimes, all police units in Northern Mindanao have intensified their operations against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, loose firearms, among others. (Jo Ann Sablad)