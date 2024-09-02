CTG member dead, 2 high-powered firearms seized in Caraga clash

A MEMBER of the communist New People's Army (NPA) or the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) was killed in a firefight with the Philippine Army's 29th Infantry Battalion (29IB) in Barangay De Oro, Butuan City in Agusan del Norte on August 26, 2024.

According to the military report, the combined troops of 29IB and the Special Recon Unit encountered around five members of Platoon 1 of the Sub-Regional Sentro de Grabidad (SRSDG) Westland of Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) past midnight on August 26.

The authorities identified the dead rebel as Aldo Gano, alias Tulong, a resident of Sto. Niño in Bayugan City.

Seized during the encounter were one AK47 rifle with magazine, ammunition and a backpack.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the 65th Infantry Battalion (65IB) clashed against members of Platoon 3 of the same CTG unit around 6:55 a.m. at Purok 4, Barangay Villangit in Sibagat, Agusan del Sur. Recovered from the encounter were one M653 rifle with a magazine and other personal belongings of the rebels.

Brigadier General Arsenio Sadural, the commander of the 901st Brigade, said the SRSDG Westland is one of the units they believe is securing the top CTG leader Myrna Sularte, alias Maria Malaya, and her group.

"The endline of MM (Maria Malaya), the wife of the late George Madlos, is near. It would be best for her to choose to surrender or suffer the consequence for her responsibility for numerous crimes against the people of the region. Our forces, with the aid of civilian informants, are hot on track against the group. It’s not too late for Sularte to yield and avail the government’s offer of amnesty," Sadural said.

Major General Jose Maria Cuerpo II, the commander of the 4th Infantry Division, on the other hand, said that he directed all units under the Joint Task Force Diamond in Caraga to sustain the offensives and aggressively pursue the CTG remnants.

"The military offensives will continue with no let-up. We will never allow them breathing space. With the ongoing cooperation and support of other stakeholders, we are committed and will use all available forces and resources in hunting and defeating the CTG," Cuerpo said. (SunStar Philippines)