DA 10 turns over P1.5-M Enhanced Kadiwa Grant to Manolo Fortich

THE Department of Agriculture in Northern Mindanao (DA 10), through the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (Amad) program of Enhanced Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita, turned over P1.5 million financial grant to the local government unit of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

According to DA-Northern Mindanao Executive Director Carlene Collado, the Enhanced Kadiwa program allows farmers' cooperatives and associations to participate in the accessible food supply distribution system to ensure price stability for food and essential goods in areas with high consumer demand.

"We are indeed pleased to accept this project, as it will enhance the marketing system of our farmers in Manolo Fortich, and we hope for more collaborations and partnerships with DA," Manolo Fortich municipal agriculturist Gemma Cania said.

Amad Chief Larry Paraluman said the P1.5 million Kadiwa assistance fund was used to procure a hauling vehicle worth P1,693,500.

The additional P193,500 was provided by Manolo Fortich as its counterpart.

The local government unit also extended P106,500 as equipment equity for the town's food terminal.

Collado also urged them to maintain the vehicle responsibly and to train the assigned driver, who should possess a National Certificate II.