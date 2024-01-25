DA sees potential for egg production in Binuangan women farmers

A GROUP of women farmers in Binuangan town in Misamis Oriental has received over 300 heads of chicken, layer feeds and veterinary supplies from the Department of Agriculture (DA) as support for their poultry raising and egg production venture.

This assistance is under the agriculture agency's Special Area for Agricultural Development (Saad) Program Phase 2. At present, the program has turned over P697,800 worth of agri-inputs under the Ready-to-Lay Chicken Production Project.

According to the regional agriculture agency, the women farmers are members of the Mosangot Women’s Producer Cooperative (Mowopco), which is one of the seven identified beneficiary farmers' associations in Misamis Oriental for the DA-Saad Phase 2 implementation from 2023 to 2028.

Egg layer production was found to be a good project for the cooperative, as shown in the result of the data gathered by DA's National Program Management Office (NPMO) during their recent market survey and assessment in Binuangan town.