DA turns over P8.397-M diversion dam in Bukidnon town

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) - Northern Mindanao has turned over a P8.397-million diversion dam to the Magkalungay Small Water Irrigation System Association in San Fernando town, Bukidnon.

The Magkalungay Diversion Dam is a project funded under the department's Rice Program. Its construction began on April 15, 2024 and was completed on October 7 of the same year. The dam is 2.8 meters high and with 1,460 meters attached canal lining.

The DA-Northern Mindanao said the dam will serve the around 100 hectares of rainfed rice production area in San Fernando town.

"Now that water is available, farmers can plant continuously without having to wait for the dry season to end," DA-Northern Mindanao Regional Agricultural Engineering Division (RAED) Programs and Projects Management Section Chief engineer Romil Española said.

Española added that through the project's implementing objectives, both cropping intensity and crop yield will be enhanced. This, in turn, will increase the farmers' income.

Magkalungay Small Water Irrigation System Association chairman Margarito Oling, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the agriculture department, saying that the dam would improve the rice farming in their area.

"Our vision is not just for today; our vision is for tomorrow and the progress that our children will get to enjoy in the future," Oling said. (SunStar Philippines)