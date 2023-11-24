Dahilayan Adventure Park: Mindanao's extreme playground

WHEN you visit Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, things that you will immediately take note of are the towering pine trees, the cool breeze, the mountain ridges, and the vast meadows. Sounds like a place where you can relax and destress.
However, Manolo Fortich is not only known for these Switzerland-esque views. If you're looking for something to quench your thirst for thrills, you might want to check out Mindanao's extreme playground: Dahilayan Adventure Park.
This adventure park possesses Asia's Longest Dual Zipline, where you could fly like Superman from a launch point at 4,700 feet above sea level.
Worried about your safety? The park assured that they're very much concerned with the safety of their customers. Such safety precautions include only allowing those between 4'4" and 6'3" to ride their 840m zipline and those with heart problems and weighing more than 100 kilograms are also not allowed.
Fun fact: since there is no age limit, the youngest to ride the zipline is two years old while the oldest is 77 years old.
Moreover, well-known Filipino personalities have visited this extreme playground. These are screen heartthrob Aga Mulach, former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao, film actress Agot Isidro, television personality Donita Rose, and actors Sam Milby and KC Concepcion, to name a few.
840-meter Zipline
Said to be the longest dual zipline in Asia, the 840-meter Zipline has dual cables that can carry two riders simultaneously. With a drop of 100 meters, zip riders will start from the launch tower at 4500′ ASL, flying on top of the lush greenery of pine trees and bushes like Superman with estimated speeds ranging from 60 to 80 kilometers per hour.
There are also other dual ziplines designed to prepare those who wish to ride the 840-meter zipride. These are the 320-meter and 150-meter ziplines. So if you want some warm-up before stepping up the thrill, you may choose to ride these shorter lines.
Dropzone
If the 840-meter Zipline does not satisfy your craving for thrills, another attraction you should try is the Dropzone. This ride features a 120-foot freefall into a manmade lake. You can ride it solo or with a partner.
With the Dropzone, you will swoop to within feet of the water surface, making it an adrenaline-pumping screamer of a ride. Additionally, Dropzone is the first extreme pendulum swing of its kind in the Philippines.
Razorback Mountain Coaster
Dahilayan Adventure Park boasted of its Philippines' first Alpine Mountain Coaster: the Razorback. You might have heard of such a ride in Europe where it is quite popular in their ski slopes.
The Razorback features a unique gravity-powered ride that takes people onboard a sleek coaster cart through a 600-meter monorail winding track from the mountain.
Python Roller Zipride
The Python Roller Zipride, Asia's first zipline roller coaster, will take you zipping, rattling, rolling, dropping, swinging and bouncing over 500 meters.
Skytower Base Jump
If you want a different kind of freefall, the adventure park's Skytower Base Jump will get your heart pumping. This highest para-jump ride in the Philippines will take its riders through a split-second freefall followed by a gradual descent, ending in a soft landing. All of these in less than 10 seconds.
For a breather, you can enjoy the breeze while walking inside the Switzerland-inspired Alpine Village Dahilayan. And to fill your empty stomach, Dahilayan Adventure Park has several areas for snacks and meals, such as the Pinegrove Mountain Lodge and the Cafe Salzburg.
Get your dose of adrenaline at Dahilayan Adventure Park, located in Barangay Dahilayan, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.