Dahilayan Adventure Park: Mindanao's extreme playground

WHEN you visit Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, things that you will immediately take note of are the towering pine trees, the cool breeze, the mountain ridges, and the vast meadows. Sounds like a place where you can relax and destress.

However, Manolo Fortich is not only known for these Switzerland-esque views. If you're looking for something to quench your thirst for thrills, you might want to check out Mindanao's extreme playground: Dahilayan Adventure Park.

This adventure park possesses Asia's Longest Dual Zipline, where you could fly like Superman from a launch point at 4,700 feet above sea level.

Worried about your safety? The park assured that they're very much concerned with the safety of their customers. Such safety precautions include only allowing those between 4'4" and 6'3" to ride their 840m zipline and those with heart problems and weighing more than 100 kilograms are also not allowed.

Fun fact: since there is no age limit, the youngest to ride the zipline is two years old while the oldest is 77 years old.

Moreover, well-known Filipino personalities have visited this extreme playground. These are screen heartthrob Aga Mulach, former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao, film actress Agot Isidro, television personality Donita Rose, and actors Sam Milby and KC Concepcion, to name a few.