Daikin opens solutions hub in Cagayan de Oro

DAIKIN, a global leader in air conditioning and climate control solutions, officially launched its newest showroom and solutions hub in Cagayan de Oro on August 29, 2025, marking a significant milestone in its decade-long commitment to providing innovative and tailored climate solutions to the region.
Located at Z-1B Iponan, Hannah Shangrila Building, along the national highway (in front of Blu Energy Gas Station/beside BPI Bank), the Daikin Cagayan de Oro solutions hub is designed to serve as a comprehensive one-stop hub for clients and partners.
The facility showcases Daikin's latest advancements in air quality technology, offering visitors an immersive experience of its innovative products and solutions across various industries.
"The concept of the solutions hub is basically bringing to Cagayan de Oro and Mindanaoans na there are actually a lot of options for their air conditioning needs na mo-fit gyud sa kun unsa ang ilang requirement and their lifestyle as well," said Egbert Abogado, the Daikin Airconditioning Phil Inc. senior manager in Mindanao.
The opening of the solutions hub underscores Daikin's commitment to improving indoor air quality and energy efficiency, bringing global standards to the local market while offering customized climate solutions tailored to residential, commercial, and industrial needs.
This event is more than just a celebration of its new location; it also commemorates a decade of Daikin's service to Kagay-anons and neighboring regions, as far as Zamboanga City.
Over the past 10 years, Daikin has built a reputation for reliable, cutting-edge HVAC solutions and excellent customer service, and the new hub aims to strengthen its presence and continue driving innovation in the local market.
"Our mission is to bring to the local market mga world-class air conditioning solutions na pwedeng ma-offer ni Daikin," Abogado said.
A prominent timeline installation inside the center highlighted Daikin's key milestones, tracing its journey from founding in 2009 to the launch of this new Solutions Center in 2025. (Jo Ann Sablad)