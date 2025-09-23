Daikin opens solutions hub in Cagayan de Oro

The facility showcases Daikin's latest advancements in air quality technology, offering visitors an immersive experience of its innovative products and solutions across various industries.

"The concept of the solutions hub is basically bringing to Cagayan de Oro and Mindanaoans na there are actually a lot of options for their air conditioning needs na mo-fit gyud sa kun unsa ang ilang requirement and their lifestyle as well," said Egbert Abogado, the Daikin Airconditioning Phil Inc. senior manager in Mindanao.

The opening of the solutions hub underscores Daikin's commitment to improving indoor air quality and energy efficiency, bringing global standards to the local market while offering customized climate solutions tailored to residential, commercial, and industrial needs.