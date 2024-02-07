Di-Maute weapons seized in Lanao del Sur

A CACHE of war materiel from the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group (DI-MG) was seized by the troops of the 103rd Infantry Brigade (103rd IB) in Balindong, Lanao del Sur on February 4, 2024.

According to the report from the Philippine Army's 1st Infantry Division, a joint army and police task force was launched to raid three suspected hideouts of the DI-MG, as a response to the intelligence provided by concerned citizens. Despite the group's escape and evading capture, the operation discovered and confiscated a haul of weaponry and equipment left behind.

The confiscated items include high-caliber rifles, ammunition, communication devices and personal effects.

Brigadier General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., commander of the 103rd IB, commended the troops for their professionalism and dedication, emphasizing the significance of the disruption inflicted upon the capabilities of the DI-MG.

Major General Gabriel Viray III, commander of the 1st Infantry Division, on the other hand, underscored the vital role in maintaining peace and security in the area.

“The 103rd Infantry Brigade has been at the forefront of the government’s effort to address the security and stop the insurgency in the area. I commend the quick response of the different units on the ground for the successful conduct of operations to ensure the safety and security of our area of responsibility,” Viray said. (SunStar Philippines)