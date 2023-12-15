Divas of the Queendom wow fans, concert enthusiasts

IT WAS indeed a night to remember for fans and concertgoers as the young Kapuso homegrown artists Rita Daniela, Hannah Precillas, Thea Astley, Mariane Osabel, Jessica Villarubin, and Julie Anne San Jose have proven their ensemble title as GMA Network’s Divas of the Queendom in their first-ever concert dubbed “Queendom: Live” held on December 2, 2023 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

The majestic concert — made possible through GMA Synergy and GMA Entertainment Group — drew thousands of ecstatic fans who definitely enjoyed the night getting entertained and jamming with the divas’ powerful and phenomenal performances.

Warm applause welcomed Rita, Hannah, Thea, Mariane, Jessica, and Julie as they entered the stage all together, belting out powerful songs that kicked off with their jaw-dropping take on “Burnin Up,” followed by their own rendition of Adele songs.

The audience was given a very special treat by these highly talented Kapuso singers who have been slaying the Queendom stage of GMA’s “All Out Sundays” every week.

The Queens also did not disappoint concertgoers with their solo performances that gave goosebumps to those present at the venue.

After showcasing their sensational vocal prowess with their solos, the Divas of the Queendom proved that they can do more than reaching high notes as they went all out, singing and rapping some of Gloc 9’s most popular songs.

The audience gave the girls standing ovations as the Divas of the Queendom demonstrated their crystal clear voices and mesmerizing harmonies through their acapella performance, followed by their heartfelt rendition of songs from “The Greatest Showman.”

Making the concert even more majestic and unforgettable is the special participation of Kapuso stars Jeremiah Tiango, John Rex, Anthony Rosaldo, Garret Bolden, and Rayver Cruz.

“Congratulations Rita, Hannah, Thea, Mariane, Jessica, and Julie for the success of your first-ever live concert, Queendom: Live. Your Synergy family is very proud of you. We are truly honored to be able to provide you a platform for you to showcase your world-class talent in front of thousands of Kapuso. We would also like to express our gratitude to all the fans who gave their all-out support to our young and homegrown Kapuso divas. Rest assured that GMA Network, thru Synergy, will never stop thinking of ways for you to witness more Kapuso artists shine and give their all as they entertain you through their undeniably incomparable talent,” said Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

“We have always been proud of our Kapuso homegrown artists Julie, Rita, Hannah, Thea, Mariane, and Jessica. We have witnessed their journey from being contestants of our singing competitions to rising to become the divas of the Queendom they are today. Indeed, “Queendom: Live” has brought together the Network's artists and talents who definitely brought the house down with their exemplary performances – whether on their own or as a group. We thank everyone who joined us in this concert. This is our special gift not only to these young, talented women but to their supporters as well who have been with them since day one,” shared consultant for GMA Entertainment Group, Darling de Jesus-Bodegon.

Queendom: Live was directed by Miguel Tanchanco and made possible through GMA Synergy and GMA Entertainment Group. (PR)