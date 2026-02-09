Doctors push for one cardio specialist in every PH city

MEDICAL doctors specializing in cardiology are targeting to fill specialists in every province and city in northwestern Mindanao and the rest of the country.

Dr. Walid Amil, president of the Philippine Heart Association (PHA), said the current ratio of cardiologists in every Filipino is one is to 44,000.

He said the plan is a long-term vision in order to address the public's need for cardiologists who specialize in cardiovascular health.

He said about 50 percent of cardiologists are still in Manila, while the rest are in the provinces in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Amil, who is also a member of the Philippine College of Cardiology, said that current PHA members number more than 2,500.

Dr. Nashiba Daud, PHA, Northwestern Mindanao Chapter president, said the current number of cardiologists is 85.

She said they are also coordinating with other doctors with specializations as their associate members to help them address cardiovascular health

In northwestern Mindanao, covering Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga, there are 85 cardiologists practicing.

The PHA conducted its Midyear Convention in Cagayan de Oro City on January 30 and 31, 2026.

The PHA is also launching a sub-chapter in Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi provinces in March. (PR)