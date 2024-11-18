DOST brings national science, tech, and innovation week in Cagayan de Oro

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is set to hold the 2024 National Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (NSTW) celebration in Cagayan de Oro City from November 27 to December 1, 2024, a first in Mindanao.

The NSTW highlights the significant contributions of science and technology to national development and has become a platform for heralding S&T advocacy in the country.

This year’s celebration is anchored to the theme “Siyensya, Teknolohiya, at Inobasyon: Kabalikat sa Matatag, Maginha at Panatag na Kinabukasan” and the subtheme “Providing Solutions and Opening Opportunities in the Green Economy.”

The five-day event will showcase the DOST’s initiatives across four strategic pillars: promotion of Human Well-being, Wealth Creation, Wealth Protection, and Sustainability.

DOST will also recognize awardees as critical contributors to science, technology, and innovation.

It is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees, including local government units, startups, enterprises, legislators, executives, students, and the general public.

The NSTW will be celebrated by conducting over 33 forums at the Luxe Hotel and other nearby hotels in the City. There will also be a display of the NuLab: Stem in Motion, where students can experience a roving laboratory with brief lectures, the Mobile Modular Food Processing Facility, and the Mobile Command and Control Vehicle.

A massive expo of at least 150 technologies and innovations will also be showcased at the Atrium and East Concourse of Limketkai Center, featuring various immersive platforms, 3D prototypes, robotics, sound domes, and many others -- mainly something new in the region. Scholars and Startup Pitching competitions will also happen at Cinema 4 in the mall.

On November 28, DOST will present its Circular Economy Program Initiatives for Smart and Resilient Communities and feature the activities and recognition of partners in the World Records Attempt led by DOST 10 on “Most number of people planting bamboo simultaneously in multiple locations.”

Confirmed attendees and interested participants can easily access the flow of activities with complete details through the NSTW app, which is downloadable via PlayStore for Android users and AppStore for Apple Users. All viewers and attendees are encouraged to pre-register through the app or onsite through walk-in registrations.

The NSTW is celebrated through Proclamation 2214 series of 1982 issued by then-President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. It was amended by then President Rodrigo Duterte through Proclamation 780 in 2019 to be celebrated every fourth week of November for maximum participation.

The Regional Development Council also supports this event through Resolution 66, s. 2024, titled “Enjoining the Regional Line Agencies, Private Sector and Industries, Academe, and Local Government Units to Support and Participate in the National Science, Technology, and Innovation Week 2024.”

The activities will also be streamed live on the DOST 10 Facebook page. Everyone is invited to the NSTW celebration, and admission is free. (PR)