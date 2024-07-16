DOST capacitates provincial offices in designing S&T plans

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Northern Mindanao conducted a capacity-building workshop on formulating Provincial Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Plans for its provincial offices.

The three-day online workshop, which was done via Zoom and aims to fully assess the science and technology needs and opportunities in the provinces of Northern Mindanao, took place from June 24 to 26, 2024.

It was attended by provincial directors, officers-in-charge from the five Provincial Science and Technology Offices (PSTOs), supervising, and senior science research specialists of the five provinces of Northern Mindanao.

An STI plan is crucial for directing efforts toward maximum economic and social development in the provinces for the benefit of its people.

According to the Mindanao Regional Development Plan (2023-2028), DOST Northern Mindanao will fast-track the implementation of Republic Act (RA) 11914, or the Provincial Science and Technology Offices (PSTO) Act.

This law mandates PSTOs to formulate STI plans, develop institutional linkages among provincial offices, academe, and local government units (LGUs), and promote and transfer technologies and services.

These are vital in cascading STI programs to enhance inclusive technology-livelihood enterprises in the countryside, especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (Gida) communities and low-income households.

Engr. Romela Ratilla, DOST Northern Mindanao director, also graced the event and emphasized the workshop's importance in executing the institution's mission, vision, and goals.

"Thank you for your commitment to this challenging and intensive three-day workshop. As frontline advocates for advancing science and technology, we must do our utmost to assist our local government units in developing the provinces. Let us always remember our vital role in this effort," said Ratilla.

Jason Jay Dalman, the workshop's project leader, also highlighted the legislative backing and responsibilities entrusted to DOST in driving provincial advancements.

"As DOST, we are mandated by Republic Act 11914 to promote and implement science and technology programs at the provincial level and support various government initiatives," Dalman said.

Engr. Jonathan Agbayani and John Esteward Carcosia were instrumental in this workshop. They led the participants through the essential steps for formulating a Provincial STI Plan. They introduced tools and methods crucial for the plan's development and implementation, equipping the PSTO leaders with the practical skills to translate strategic objectives into actionable plans.

"The workshop provided valuable knowledge, facilitated productive discussions and exercises, and introduced to us some tools and insights needed to kick-start the formulation of our respective provincial STI plan," said Officer-in-Charge Engr. Ruel Vincent Banal of PSTO Misamis Oriental.

DOST has inked partnerships with the Province of Bukidnon, Valencia, Oroquieta, Cagayan de Oro, and the Municipality of Magsaysay in mainstreaming Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Through these engagements, DOST Northern Mindanao has assisted various LGUs in developing their Enhanced Local Climate Change Action Plans (ELCCAP) and collaborated with a start-up to promote and implement a Smart Education System that will revolutionize administrative processes in public schools across the Philippines.

To continue these engagements established under the Innovation, Science, and Technology in Accelerating Regional Technology-based Development (iStart) Program, a project spearheaded by Jason Jay C. Dalman has been initiated.

This project will further assess S&T needs, foster partnerships with LGUs, and formulate detailed provincial S&T Plans for Northern Mindanao. (PR)