DOT breaks ground first tourist rest area in Misamis Oriental

AS PART of its efforts to boost tourism in Misamis Oriental, the Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco led the groundbreaking for the province's first tourist rest area (TRA) in Initao on August 30, 2024.

The new TRA, which is set to be built along the highway near the municipal hall complex, is the fourth of its kind in Mindanao, with the other three located in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon; Samal, Davao; and Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

Citing the natural beauty and warm hospitality of the Misamisnons, Frasco highlighted the huge tourism potential of Misamis Oriental as the TRA will not only benefit Initao town but also help promote its nearby tourist destinations.

"Makahatag ni sya og dako nga oportunidad sa atong mga tourist destinations na mailhan sa atong mga turista, kay ang benepisyo sa atong TRA dili lang ang munisipyo or dakbayan kun asa sya nakabutang, kun dili usab ang surrounding nga mga local government units," Frasco said.

(This will provide a great opportunity for our tourist destinations to be known by our tourists, because the benefits of our TRA are not limited to the municipality or city where it is located, but also to the surrounding local government units.)

"Ug ang pinaka-importante sa tanan, makahatag og mas dako pa nga livelihood sa atong mga tourism enterprises kay mabati sa atong turista nga ato silang gitagaan og importansya, we care for their safety, we care for their convenience and therefor, they will keep coming back again and again, they will spend more and they will patronize the tourism offerings of the area," she added.

(And most importantly, it will provide greater livelihood opportunities for our tourism enterprises because our tourists will feel that we value them — we care for their safety, we care for their convenience, and therefore, they will keep coming back again and again, they will spend more, and they will patronize the tourism offerings of the area.)

The Initao TRA will offer a range of amenities, which includes clean restrooms, charging stations, a comfortable lounge area, a dedicated lactation room, an information hub, and a souvenir shop or pasalubong center.

"Makahatag sad ni og higayon sa atong mga small and medium enterprises nga makabaligya sa ilang mga lokal nga goods," Frasco said.

(This will also give our small and medium enterprises the opportunity to sell their local goods.)

In line with their sustainability goals, the tourism secretary also mentioned that the TRA will feature a larger land area and incorporate solar panels and rainwater catchment, underscoring the agency's commitment to eco-friendly practices.

On August 30, 2024, DOT and the local government unit of Initao signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the construction of the TRA. The agreement outlines the responsibilities of each party in the construction, management, and maintenance of the TRA.

The signing of the MOA was done between Frasco and Initao Mayor Mercy Grace Acain, alongside DOT-Northern Mindanao Regional Director Marie Elaine Unchuan, Congressman Yevgeny Vincente Emano, Governor Peter "Sr. Pedro" Unabia, and TIEZA - Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority ACOO Jetro Nicolas Lozada.

The Initao TRA, funded by the TIEZA - Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, is one of the over 20 planned sites aimed at making the Philippines more appealing and convenient for both local and international travelers. (Jo Ann Sablad)