DTI-Misamis Oriental opens Otop Go Lokal in Laguindingan airport

ONE Town One Product (Otop) Go Lokal! Store opened at the Laguindingan Airport, Misamis Oriental as it aims to be another market platform for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Northern Mindanao.

The Otop hub is a retail store or space where products of MSMEs assisted by the Otop Program are displayed and sold. It is a project of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) that aims to expand the market of MSMEs in the country.

The store is the ninth Otop hub established in Northern Mindanao and the first one in the region to be launched inside an airport.

The Otop Go Lokal! Store features products from 33 MSMES in Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, Camiguin and Lanao del Norte, which include processed food, coffee, cacao, processed fruits and nuts, wearables, and home-style products.

The hub is located at the departure area of the Laguindingan Airport.