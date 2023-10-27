Eastern Communications expands footprint in Oro

PREMIER Philippine telecommunications company Eastern Communications has officially announced its footprint expansion in Cagayan de Oro.

In its Via Eastern event held at KaVe Restaurant in Limketkai Luxe Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City on October 18, 2023, Eastern Communications launched its full product portfolio and active participation in industry association initiatives.

“At Eastern Communications, we acknowledge the pivotal role we play in fostering growth, connectivity, and innovation within the local business community. We are honored to contribute to Cagayan de Oro’s thriving success, as it has always been our goal to inspire localities and businesses to evolve every day with our help,” Eastern Communications AVP and Head of Marketing Jed Estanislao said.

To expand its presence in Cagayan de Oro and connect with local businesses, Eastern Communications sponsored the Cagayan de Oro Investment Forum, an initiative of the City Government and the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundations that aims to attract potential investors interested in expanding their businesses in the city. The forum was held on October 5 at Edsa Shangri-La in Manila.

The signature launch event on October 18 provided an avenue for stakeholders and local media to connect to foster collaboration and innovation in Cagayan de Oro.

"We decided to expand in Mindanao, specifically in CDO, with the sincerest of intentions. And that is really to see CDO businesses prosper and for your households to be better," Estanislao said.

The City Government, for its part, extended its congratulations on the launch and expressed its full support to the telecommunications company.

"We commend Eastern, your invaluable commitment to enhancing communication services, significantly contributing to the growth and connectivity of our community," said Julie Ann Opema, communications officer of City Vice Mayor Jocelyn "Bebot" Rodriguez.

Estanislao, in response to the support, said he is looking forward to helping the city strengthen its technology infrastructure and support Cagayan de Oro's aspirations to be the investment hub in Northern Mindanao.