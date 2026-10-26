EastWest Dream Run draws 4,000 dreamers to sold-out CDO race fest

More than 4,000 runners, families, friends, and fans turned out for the sold-out Cagayan de Oro leg of the EastWest Dream Run 2026, transforming the City of Golden Friendship into a high-energy celebration of fitness, fun, and community.
Adding to the excitement was Donny Pangilinan, EastWest's brand ambassador, whose appearance drew enthusiastic cheers from participants and spectators throughout the morning. Fans lined up for photos and selfies, while runners enjoyed surprise encounters with the actor during race-day activities, making him one of the biggest highlights of the event.
Organized by RUNRIO and held in support of the Department of Tourism's Love the Philippines campaign, the event marked the third stop of EastWest Dream Run 2026's four-leg nationwide series, following successful runs in Manila and Iloilo. The race featured the 1K Dog Run, 3K, 5K, 10K, and 21K categories, attracting participants from across Northern Mindanao and neighboring areas. With all race categories selling out ahead of race day, the event added to Cagayan de Oro's growing reputation as a destination for sports tourism.
The morning belonged not only to runners chasing personal bests but also to families, friends, and furparents who came together to celebrate milestones, big and small. Participants traversed portions of the BCI Highway before making their way to a festive finish area at Limketkai Center, where runners, families, friends, and furparents gathered to celebrate milestones, big and small.
The celebration continued long after runners crossed the finish line. The race village buzzed with activity as participants enjoyed complimentary taho, donuts, ice cream, and other treats while claiming their race entitlements, loot bags, giveaways, and exclusive offers from event partners. Music, games, and sponsor activations kept the energy high, creating a race-day festival atmosphere for participants and supporters alike.
In the competitive side of the event, Aialou Guinayon topped the women's 21K division while Mark Calamba Gumaya emerged as champion in the men's category, leading a strong field of runners in the event's premier distance.
The race weekend also coincided with the recent opening of EastWest's new Limketkai Store, located just steps away from the event venue, reinforcing the Bank's growing presence in Northern Mindanao and commitment to serving customers in the region.
"At EastWest, our mission is to help make our customers' dreams more attainable, whether that's owning a home or a car, growing a business, achieving financial independence, or securing their family's future," said Martin Reyes, EastWest Chief Marketing Officer. "Dream Run brings that same idea to life. The thousands who joined the event are a reminder that dreams come in many forms, but they all begin the same way: by taking that first step."
"That's why we're thrilled to bring the event to Cagayan de Oro, and we hope to share this experience with even more communities across the Philippines in the years ahead," he added.
The event was supported by Filinvest, FDC Misamis Power Corporation, Filinvest Land, Inc., Visa, EastWest Ageas, Ford, Power Mac Center, Nature's Spring, NVM SSI Supply Solutions, Inc. (Monde Nissin), Crest Health Distributor, DOLE Philippines, Grand Canyon MG CDO, Toby's Sports, Nutribullet, Dyson, Columbia, Mizuno, Saucony, Mogu Mogu, Colgate, Palmolive, Chlorelief, Salonpas, Ponds, Red Planet Hotels, Virginia, Pocari Sweat, Beita Shoes, and Quaker.
The strong turnout highlighted Cagayan de Oro's growing stature as a destination for running events in Mindanao, with participants traveling from across the region to take part in the much-anticipated race weekend.
From competitive runners and first-timers to families, friends, furparents, and fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Donny Pangilinan, the sold-out event brought together a diverse community of dreamers from across Northern Mindanao and beyond. Their turnout reflected the growing following EastWest Dream Run has built across the country and the broad appeal it continues to attract at every stop.
To know more, visit https://www.eastwestbanker.com/dream-run-2026. (Sponsored Content)