EastWest Dream Run draws 4,000 dreamers to sold-out CDO race fest

"At EastWest, our mission is to help make our customers' dreams more attainable, whether that's owning a home or a car, growing a business, achieving financial independence, or securing their family's future," said Martin Reyes, EastWest Chief Marketing Officer. "Dream Run brings that same idea to life. The thousands who joined the event are a reminder that dreams come in many forms, but they all begin the same way: by taking that first step."

"That's why we're thrilled to bring the event to Cagayan de Oro, and we hope to share this experience with even more communities across the Philippines in the years ahead," he added.

The event was supported by Filinvest, FDC Misamis Power Corporation, Filinvest Land, Inc., Visa, EastWest Ageas, Ford, Power Mac Center, Nature's Spring, NVM SSI Supply Solutions, Inc. (Monde Nissin), Crest Health Distributor, DOLE Philippines, Grand Canyon MG CDO, Toby's Sports, Nutribullet, Dyson, Columbia, Mizuno, Saucony, Mogu Mogu, Colgate, Palmolive, Chlorelief, Salonpas, Ponds, Red Planet Hotels, Virginia, Pocari Sweat, Beita Shoes, and Quaker.

The strong turnout highlighted Cagayan de Oro's growing stature as a destination for running events in Mindanao, with participants traveling from across the region to take part in the much-anticipated race weekend.