Emil Sumangil is now officially part of 24 Oras

Sumangil has been at the forefront of major stories many times, covering exclusive after exclusive of the biggest headlines of the day. He is known for immersing in the plight of the everyday Pinoy and helping their concerns be heard, thus earning the “Kapuso Action Man’’ moniker.

Despite his almost two decades of working in the industry, Sumangil remains humble and only has words of gratitude to his home network that has been supporting him throughout the years.

“Buong pagpapakumbaba, sa ngalan po ng aking pamilya, tanggapin ninyo ang taos sa puso kong pasasalamat sa pagkakataon at pribilehiyo na ipinagkatiwala ninyo. Hindi ko po ito sasayangin at aabusuhin, bagkus aking pang pagyayamamin for God and country,” he said.

He adds that he is honored to be part of GMA Network and GMA Integrated News.

GMA’s top management, in turn, recognized Sumangil’s dedication and hard work as one of GMA Integrated News’ most trusted broadcast journalists.

“Talagang magaling si Emil hindi lang na reporter, anchor ng news at public affairs program,” said Atty. Gozon, saying that Sumangil perfectly fits the position of one of 24 Oras anchors. “He more than deserves the appointment at malayo pa ang kanyang mararating sa trabaho,” he added.

Duavit also expressed his utmost support for the Kapuso Action Man. “Tayo’y nagpapasalamat sa patuloy niyang tiwala at sa patuloy na pagiging Kapuso, bahagi ng ating samahan, ng news. And we wish him the best. Lagi tayong naririto sa likuran niya,” he said.

Emil has been a regular pinch-hitter to GMA Network’s flagship newscast 24 Oras. As news anchor, he joins GMA Integrated News

pillars Mel Tiangco and Vicky Morales in delivering the latest news, breaking stories, as well as the biggest events here and abroad via 24 Oras. And together with “Chika Minute” segment host Iya Villana-Arellano, “#KuyaKimAnoNa” segment host Kuya Kim Atienza, weather presenter Maureen Schrijvers, and “Game Changer” segment host Martin Javier – Sumangil finally completes the reinforced line-up of 24 Oras.

In her message for Sumangil, Tiangco said, “Alam mo ba pati si Mike Enriquez, madalas ka naming pinag-uusapan at sinasabi namin sa isa’t-isa, pang-24 Oras ang galing mo. Alam ko masaya siya na ikaw ang humahalili ngayon sa kanyang pwesto na talagang kanyang pinagsikapan.” She adds, “Sa panahong laganap ang katiwalian sa ating lipunan, kailangan nila ng isang matatakbuhan, si Emil Sumangil, isang Kapuso na handang umaksyon sa lahat ng panahon.”

Morales also had words of praise for Sumangil. “Dinala ka rito Emil ng iyong tapang, husay na hinubog at pinatibay na ng panahon, at pusong may malasakit sa kapwa. Tiwala kami na ang bawat sumbong at reklamo, agad maipararating at mabibigyang aksyon dahil sa iyong tulong at serbisyo,” she said.

Officially welcoming him to the 24 Oras family was his GMA Integrated News family. Also present during the contract signing were GMA Integrated News Vice President and Deputy Head for News Programs and Specials Michelle Seva; GMA Integrated News Consultant Grace Dela Peña-Reyes; Asst. VP John Ray Arrabe; and GMA Integrated News Cluster Heads and Program Managers. Also present were Corporate Affairs and Communications Vice President Angel Javier Cruz and Corporate Communications Asst. VP Jojo Aquio.

Sumangil had his share of accolades throughout his 20-year career. His report for 24 Oras on the sorry state of the highly-congested Sta. Rosa City District Jail, “Justiis: Condominium Behind Bars,” earned GMA a nomination at the 59th Golden Nymph Awards of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco – becoming the only Philippine news organization to be nominated in 2019.

At the 2022 Gawad Pilipino Icon Awards, Sumangil won the Outstanding TV News Magazine Host award. He also received the Grandes Figuras (Outstanding Alumnus) award during the Alumni Awards of Colegio de San Juan de Letran in 2019. He was also named Best Field Reporter at the 2018 U.P. Gandingan Awards. In 2014, he was conferred with the Outstanding TV News Reporter award by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC). He was also one of the recipients of the Gawad Justice Felix Angelo Award by the Philippine College of Criminology Alumni Association, Inc.