Experience next level fun at SM Game Park in SM CDO Downtown

More than the usual 16-lane bowling alley, this brand new recreational and active lifestyle facility also has equipment for billiards, table tennis and archery. Arcade games are also available there, such as a mini basketball court and KTV rooms, as well as a Taters Sports Bar.

The SM Game Park at SM CDO Downtown also features a new attraction, the Gel Blaster or Armas.

Armas is a target shooting game that uses gel guns that shoot water beads/bullets or gel balls.

"Ang maganda dito pwedeng competitive target shooting so pataasan ng score at tsaka it will test your sense of achieving a certain goal or target," Silva said.

He added that the SM Game Park is more of an integrated active recreation center that is open to everyone, including students and Gen Zs alike.

"So our market is more expansive right now," Silva said.

The SM Game Park, which was launched on November 17, 2023, is located on the fourth floor of SM CDO Downtown, beside Bigby's Cafe and Restaurant.