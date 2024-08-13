Exploring the vibrant Kagay-anon art at SM CDO Downtown

SHOWCASING the vibrant talent of local artists in Cagayan de Oro, the SM CDO Downtown transformed its ground floor's event center into a dynamic gallery where stunning works of art are displayed for the public to see.

The SM CDO Downtown Art Market is not just a spot to display unique masterpieces, it also serves as a venue to celebrate the rich artistic culture of Cagayan de Oro. Mall goers and shoppers can explore various artworks created using different mediums, as well as meet the 14 Kagay-anon artists in person.

"You are all invited not only to see but to feel, to experience, to examine and to connect with each art here in the corners of this gallery," Lovelle See, the mall manager of SM CDO Downtown, said.

"Each piece is truly a display of masterpiece that deeply tells a unique story, reflecting on each artist's vision and inviting us to their world," she added.

See also expressed her gratitude to the artists who not only shared their creative talents through their canvas, but also for allowing the audiences to dive into their vision.

"Your creativity and dedication are evident in every stroke, color and form showcased in your work here at SM CDO Downtown. Your passion and commitment to the arts are truly inspiring," See said.

This was echoed by Vice Mayor Jocelyn "Bebot" Rodriguez who vowed her continued support to the city's creative industry.

"For me, seeing those works of art, grabe gyud, only a few people are given the chance to have this [talent]. So maximize the gift that God gave you," Rodriguez said.

"Make use of the talent that you have because this talent will also help other people. You will be boosting the economy, you will be hiring people with you and you will be giving jobs to other constituents of Cagayan de Oro," she added.

The Art Market features the masterpieces of homegrown talents, including Danny Natindim, Mark Bailo, Dhan Lings, Lloyd Hinosolango, Pip Sarballon, Jesse Alvarez, Nicolas Aca, Rolly Hinampas, Jamaicca Javen Jacob, Bebot Cultura, MJ Sayson, Lito Bugs, Kelint Jaranilla, and Genevieve Estrada.

"I encourage you to immerse yourself in the exhibit, engage in the conversation and allow the art to spark your imagination. Let's celebrate, beauty, complexity, and diversity that art brings into our lives," See said.