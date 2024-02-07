Family secrets unravel as Black Rider accelerates on primetime

GMA Network’s action-packed Filipino drama series “Black Rider” further accelerates in primetime as viewers are treated with bigger scenes and more compelling drama unfolding every night.

Headlined by Primetime Action Hero Ruru Madrid as Black Rider / Elias, the Kapuso series continues to win the hearts of viewers, even being able to record winning numbers against its competition.

The plot twists get even more exciting as family secrets unravel. The DNA results are in, and Señor Edgardo (Raymond Bagatsing) is about to find out that Elias is his lost son.

Meanwhile, Hugo (Archie Adamos) is ready to confess the gruesome story behind the Palanga massacre. But unbeknownst to him, Elias is also behind the Black Rider they have been chasing for the longest time.

And as the secret of the past unfolds, Señor Edgardo’s other son, Calvin (Jon Lucas), will gradually be consumed by anger.

Edgardo, Elias, and Calvin face the complex twists of their destinies at a crossroads, where every revelation and hidden truth shape their shared legacy.

Ruru himself is excited for viewers as the Black Rider’s story unravels.

“Expect bigger scenes, stunts, mas makabagbag-damdamin na mga eksena, mga drama. Pakikiligin din kayo ng mga eksena dito, patatawanin din kayo. Marami rin kaming mga guest na papasok dito sa Black Rider,” he says.

Grateful for the public’s support, he adds that Black Rider aims to give viewers a great show.

“Gusto lang din namin talaga ikuwento kung ano yung mga pagsubok na pinagdadaanan ng bawat Pilipino sa araw-araw. I guess ‘yun ‘yung secret ng Black Rider. Hindi lang siya basta action lang or drama lang kundi marami ka pang mapupulot na aral,” he adds.

“Black Rider” also stars Matteo Guidicelli, Yassi Pressman, and Katrina Halili. Joining them are iconic action stars Zoren Legaspi, Raymart Santiago, Gary Estrada, Isko Moreno, and Roi Vinzon, as well as veteran actors Rio Locsin, Gladys Reyes, Maureen Larrazabal, and Almira Muhlach.

Joining Elias as Biyaheros are Empoy Marquez, Jayson Gainza, Janus del Prado, and Rainier Castillo while protagonists Golden Scorpion Boys are Dustin Yu, Joaquin Manansala, Kim Perez, Vance Larena, and Saviour Ramos. Also in the cast are Michelle Dee, Herlene Budol, Prince Clemente,Mariel Pamintuan, Ashley Sarmiento, Marco Masa, Shanti Dope, Pipay, Ashley Rivera, and Turing.

Catch Black Rider, 8 p.m. on GMA Prime, with simulcast airing on Pinoy Hits and livestreaming via Kapuso Stream, and delayed telecast on GTV at 9:40 p.m. Global Pinoys can watch it on GMA Pinoy TV. (PR)