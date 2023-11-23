Farm, fishery summit features Northern Mindanao s farmer associations

It also aims to raise the overall productivity of the agriculture sector and the incomes of farmers and fisheries in the region.

Around 60 FCAs from Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte participated in the two-day event.

"The first F2C2 program regional cluster summit in Northern Mindanao is historic and a remarkable achievement, as we unify the management of activities of farmers and fisherfolk that would result in enhanced quality of produce," DA-Northern Mindanao Executive Director Carlene Collado said.

The F2C2 featured plenary sessions on programs for cluster development offered by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA).

Breakout workshop sessions were also conducted on cooperative building and improving value chains, market linkage and expansion through digitalization, and credit and finance.