Borough Lasik Center marks anniversary with launch of Bladeless Laser Cataract Surgery in Cagayan de Oro

BOROUGH Lasik Center (BLC), the country's leading eye center and provider of LASIK eye surgery, marked a new milestone in eye care with the launch of the Bladeless Laser Cataract Surgery in Cagayan de Oro as it further advances vision care for the senior citizen community in Northern Mindanao.
The Bladeless Laser Cataract Surgery, commonly known as Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS), is a bladeless, ultra-precise and safer alternative to conventional cataract surgery. Unlike conventional surgery that uses blades, it uses laser technology for gentler incisions, faster healing and clearer visual outcomes. It is powered by Swiss-engineered laser technology, the same trusted system used by top eye centers in Europe and other Asian countries.
BLC is the first and only facility in Northern Mindanao to offer this premium procedure.
Ziemer Z8 LDV, the technology behind the Bladeless Laser Cataract Surgery, is a Swiss-made femtosecond laser system recognized globally for its innovative accuracy and consistency. Trusted by leading eye centers worldwide, this advanced technology allows eye surgeons to perform cataract procedures with exceptional precision, resulting in faster recovery and clearer vision for patients.
“The laser creates precise and gentle incisions, patients heal faster and experience less discomfort, enjoy more predictable results compared to traditional cataract surgery. Ibalik namo inyong panan-aw adtong mga batan-on pamo,” shared BLC Mindanao Medical Director Dr. Gary Bunagan.
With the Ziemer Z8 LDV, no sharp tools will be used during the surgery, there's customized treatment for each patient's unique eye, minimal pain will be felt during the procedure and patients can return to their daily activities sooner with a long-term sharper and clearer vision.
“This innovation is more than just about introducing technology, it’s about redefining the way bladeless cataract surgery is performed,” said Dr. Ches Heredia, President and Head Refractive Surgeon at Borough Lasik Center.
“With laser-assisted cataract surgery, patients can experience unmatched precision, safety, and consistency compared to traditional treatments,” he added.
Patients who will avail of this cataract surgery will first have to undergo a Comprehensive Cataract Screening and Consultation. The doctor will perform a thorough eye examination and recommend the best treatment plan and lenses suited for the patient's needs. Once done, a surgery schedule will be set.
The surgery will take around 15 to 30 minutes per eye. Patients who go through Bladeless Laser Cataract surgery often experience significant improvements in their vision and quality of life.
In most cases, patients begin to notice clearer vision within 24 hours, with complete clarity gradually achieved in the following weeks. BLC only uses Premium Multifocal Lenses, which will make patients see clearer in all distances: near, intermediate and far. This means, following the surgery, there’s no need for patients to wear reading/progressive glasses.
Since opening its doors, BLC has been at the forefront of refractive surgery. In a move to make eye treatment more affordable and accessible, BLC has recently achieved accreditation with PhilHealth. This allows patients to avail of PhilHealth coverage for both conventional and bladeless cataract surgeries, easing financial burdens and encouraging more individuals to seek timely treatment for their eye health concerns.
"With the help of PhilHealth, there's a big coverage for cataract now. So we have tried to combine it with the latest technology, the price range will be at almost the same level, a little higher, but you're given a much better procedure at this level," said Dr. Bunagan.
"Kung motigulang na, this is a one-time procedure that you want the best," he added.
As it celebrates its first year, BLC reaffirms its dedication to bringing the latest in eye care technology closer to Mindanaoans. With a team of highly skilled ophthalmologists, cutting-edge equipment, and a patient-focused approach, BLC continues to set the standard for quality, safety, and accessibility in eye health services.
For those seeking advanced, safe, and affordable eye care solutions, BLC is ready to serve, located on the second floor of Centrio Ayala Mall, Cagayan de Oro City. (SPONSORED CONTENT)