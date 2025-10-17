Borough Lasik Center marks anniversary with launch of Bladeless Laser Cataract Surgery in Cagayan de Oro

What happens during surgery

Patients who will avail of this cataract surgery will first have to undergo a Comprehensive Cataract Screening and Consultation. The doctor will perform a thorough eye examination and recommend the best treatment plan and lenses suited for the patient's needs. Once done, a surgery schedule will be set.

The surgery will take around 15 to 30 minutes per eye. Patients who go through Bladeless Laser Cataract surgery often experience significant improvements in their vision and quality of life.

In most cases, patients begin to notice clearer vision within 24 hours, with complete clarity gradually achieved in the following weeks. BLC only uses Premium Multifocal Lenses, which will make patients see clearer in all distances: near, intermediate and far. This means, following the surgery, there’s no need for patients to wear reading/progressive glasses.

Making treatment more affordable and accessible

Since opening its doors, BLC has been at the forefront of refractive surgery. In a move to make eye treatment more affordable and accessible, BLC has recently achieved accreditation with PhilHealth. This allows patients to avail of PhilHealth coverage for both conventional and bladeless cataract surgeries, easing financial burdens and encouraging more individuals to seek timely treatment for their eye health concerns.

"With the help of PhilHealth, there's a big coverage for cataract now. So we have tried to combine it with the latest technology, the price range will be at almost the same level, a little higher, but you're given a much better procedure at this level," said Dr. Bunagan.

"Kung motigulang na, this is a one-time procedure that you want the best," he added.

As it celebrates its first year, BLC reaffirms its dedication to bringing the latest in eye care technology closer to Mindanaoans. With a team of highly skilled ophthalmologists, cutting-edge equipment, and a patient-focused approach, BLC continues to set the standard for quality, safety, and accessibility in eye health services.

For those seeking advanced, safe, and affordable eye care solutions, BLC is ready to serve, located on the second floor of Centrio Ayala Mall, Cagayan de Oro City.