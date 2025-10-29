Brewed with support: how a coffee shop in Butuan turned office coffee breaks into a business

“The same household coffee machine I used for my daily routine in the office was the very first equipment I used to start 3rdfloorespresso," shared Princess. “However, since it was a household machine and our community grew rapidly—dispensing about 150 to 175 cups a day—it eventually gave up. That’s when I decided to upgrade and invest in a commercial espresso machine to keep up with the demand.”

Brewing up organization and easy transactions

Aside from investing in better equipment, she also looked to invest in better tools to manage the business. In its early days, she would offer cashless transactions through the use of her personal GCash QR code. While convenient at first, it quickly became difficult for them to record transactions, as the cafe’s funds and her personal funds were all placed in one account.

“Luckily, my friend knows an agent sa GCash for Business. I told him, ‘Lapit mo naman ako kasi kailangan ko. Meron akong QR for GCash, but it's personal.’ So, what happens is that it's connected to my personal money, which is a long process when it comes to recording, accounting because you have to go through one transaction to another transaction, and then, your personal transactions are mixed up - yun yung mahirap,” she recalled.

The process was fast and from that point on, managing transactions became much easier. Having a dedicated QR code for the cafe streamlined payments, especially with the use of the new GCash SoundPay. This easy-to-carry device provides instant, automated audio payment confirmation. Customers simply need to scan a QR code to pay, and an instant voice notification confirms if the transaction is successful.

Paying with GCash also gave customers the option to pay for their orders with GCredit, the revolving credit line in the GCash app powered by CIMB Bank, and GLoan, a personal cash loan feature that lets you borrow instantly up to P150,000.

“Natuwa ung customers. They were happy, especially those who [were] raising their credit score,” she explained.

Another game-changer for Princess was gaining access to the new GCash for Business Portal, a simple, easy-to-use payments tracker and management system with no wallet limit when receiving customer cashless payments and no transaction fee for supplier cashless payments.

“If you just navigate the whole portal, it can already record your sales, manage your accounting, even pay suppliers, and we don't have to pay anything to use it. It's free of service. That's why for me, it's a big help. Because dati, we're really manual. But when I have a portal, you can track your sales fast. You can create your own system when it comes to funds,” she said.

From a simple coffee machine to a full-fledged cafe on a rooftop with many loyal patrons, 3rdfloorespresso Cafe has come such a long way in a span of three years. As the cafe continues to grow, it’s exciting to think of all the possibilities ahead – and Princess knows that with the help of GCash for Business, it’s all possible.