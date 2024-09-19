Changan Auto brings smart mobility to Cagayan de Oro

IN A bid to fulfill its vision of making its vehicle line-up accessible to more Filipinos in Mindanao, Changan Auto opened its newest dealer facility in Cagayan de Oro on September 11, 2024, providing Kagay-anons the opportunity to view and test drive its latest models.
Situated along the Kauswagan national highway, the Changan Auto Cagayan de Oro showcases a variety of innovative sedans and SUVs at competitive price points. From the affordable Alsvin and the CS15, feature-packed CS35 Plus and CS5 Plus, family-oriented X7 Plus and to the premium Uni-T and Uni-K SUVs.
"We're proud to say we have the most affordable compact SUV in the market," Edward Onglatco, the president and chief executive officer of Global Star Motors, said.
The new Cagayan de Oro dealership is operated by Global Star Motors Corporation (GSMC), which holds exclusive dealership rights for Changan in Visayas and Mindanao regions, under Inchcape Philippines.
"Over the past nine years, we have been serving Kagay-anons through our twice-a-year service caravans, and we have always enjoyed the warm welcome here," Onglatco said.
"Now we strengthen our commitment to you with this full service facility to deliver an even better, more holistic experience. It is also our way of thanking you for the trust and patronage and giving back with a place you and your cars can call home," he added.
To ensure a seamless ownership experience, the Changan Auto Cagayan de Oro dealer facility is equipped with a dedicated After-Sales Department, complete with certified service technicians and parts and accessories.
"I'm happy to say we're here permanently. All our existing clients, we'll be able to cater and serve them on a day-to-day basis," Onglatco said.
"We won't just be your friendly neighbor car dealership, we aim to foster relationships with our present and future clients, because we want to be your trusted partner in your lives' journey with the perfect car by your side," he added.
Changan Auto Cagayan de Oro is the fourth dealer facility in the country, following the launch in Tagbilaran, Tacloban and Cebu. Global Star is set to open two more Changan Auto branches in Dumaguete and Davao later this year. (SPONSORED CONTENT)