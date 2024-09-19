Changan Auto brings smart mobility to Cagayan de Oro

To ensure a seamless ownership experience, the Changan Auto Cagayan de Oro dealer facility is equipped with a dedicated After-Sales Department, complete with certified service technicians and parts and accessories.



"I'm happy to say we're here permanently. All our existing clients, we'll be able to cater and serve them on a day-to-day basis," Onglatco said.



"We won't just be your friendly neighbor car dealership, we aim to foster relationships with our present and future clients, because we want to be your trusted partner in your lives' journey with the perfect car by your side," he added.



Changan Auto Cagayan de Oro is the fourth dealer facility in the country, following the launch in Tagbilaran, Tacloban and Cebu. Global Star is set to open two more Changan Auto branches in Dumaguete and Davao later this year. (SPONSORED CONTENT)