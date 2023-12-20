Coca-Cola bottler celebrates bright, sustainable, uniquely Filipino Christmas

The holidays bring people together like no other—it’s a time to cherish our loved ones, spread joy and kindness, and look to the coming year with hopefulness. And there’s always something extraordinary with a distinctly Filipino Christmas, which celebrates togetherness and the comforting warmth of family and community.

As it keeps its long-standing tradition, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. has lit up its sites across the country to help cast a festive and magical glow to the season’s festivities. Christmas-ready Coca-Cola sites have since become popular attractions, creating an ambience that encourages friends and families to gather and share joy beneath the warmth of the lights and the cheer of holiday decorations.

“Coca-Cola has been fortunate to witness so many happy moments and be part of countless joyous occasions. The Christmas season gives us even more opportunities to bring happiness to our consumers and local communities,” shared CCBPI’s President and chief executive officer Gareth McGeown.

“Providing Christmas magic through our brightly lit sites, each one embodying the optimism of the season, is just one way of expressing our gratitude to the many Filipino communities who have given us a home,” McGeown added.

The Coca-Cola bottler followed the theme “Tatak Pinoy” in conceptualizing its eye-catching Christmas installations, seamlessly combining iconic Coca-Cola imagery and uniquely Filipino motifs and concepts like the parol, belen, simbang gabi, and the salo-salo setting. Abiding by the company’s operational principles of sustainability, the decorations were created from recycled materials, like with the parol and garlands made of upcycled used PET packaging.

The “Tatak Pinoy” theme mirrors Coca-Cola’s commitment to being an integral part of Filipino households, through the refreshment its beverages bring as well as making a difference in people’s lives.

Coca-Cola has been in the Philippines for 111 years and it maintains a vast footprint, spanning 18 manufacturing sites and approximately 70 distribution and sales offices across the country. It is currently partnered with close to one million micro-retailers and almost 6,000 key customers.

The global theme for Coca-Cola’s Christmas campaign is “The World Needs More Santas,” encouraging people all over the world to embrace their inner Santa and embody generosity of spirit.

In the Philippines, this call to action is executed through various multi-channel activities, including bringing the spirit of Christmas to life with Coke Kindness Village, spreading kindness by sharing a one-of-a-kind bottle of Coke with loved ones, and catching the iconic Coke Christmas Truck in action.

McGeown added, “We consider our associates as our very own Santas. Every day—all-year-round, during the Christmas season, and again beyond the holidays—our CCBPI associates make it possible to manufacture and deliver much-loved products to so many Filipino households. Lighting up our sites is also a celebration of the joyfulness they’ve brought to so many.”

As its sites across the Philippines illuminate the season's evenings to help signal even brighter days, Coca-Cola is looking forward to celebrating the holidays in close communion with its partner-communities, as well as with the Filipino families that invite its products to be part of their Christmas celebrations. (SPONSORED CONTENT)