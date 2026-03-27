Empowered women choose #LifeChangingVision at Borough Lasik Center

For women in service-driven professions, clear vision isn’t just a preference—it’s a necessity.
This Women’s Month, Borough Lasik Center celebrates the stories of Camille Joy Magnanao, 28, a registered psychometrician, and Luthie Mae Damasing, 39, a police officer, who both underwent the TransPRK procedure, one of the leading laser vision correction procedures in the Philippines, and experienced what they describe as truly #LifeChangingVision.
Despite working in different fields, both women share a common goal: to serve others better. And for both, poor eyesight once stood in the way.
Before undergoing laser vision correction, both relied heavily on eyeglasses.
“My glasses were like my lifeline. I cannot function well without it,” Camille shared. She recalled the constant inconvenience of cleaning smudges, dealing with scratches, and upgrading her lenses regularly just to maintain clear vision.
For Luthie, blurred vision affected her daily work. “I can’t work without wearing it. It’s a hassle because I can’t do my usual activity,” she said. She also recalled moments when forgetting her eyeglasses.
Their decision to undergo the procedure was both practical and personal.
For Camille, living an eyeglasses-free life means she can fully engage in her work and daily activities without limitations.
“I felt overjoyed. It removed the hassle of having eyeglasses,” she said, recalling a defining moment just days after her procedure when she woke up and could see clearly without reaching for her glasses. “It was liberating.”
For Luthie, clear vision is not just a personal preference– it’s a professional requirement. “We are expected to have 20/20 vision so that we can perform our work well.” After undergoing laser eye surgery at Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro, she described the relief of no longer depending on glasses: “I felt light, happy, and free.”
Clear vision also brought a renewed sense of confidence.
Camille shared how it improved both her professional performance and personal confidence. “I am more confident right now without my glasses,” she said, noting how she can now attend events and express her style without needing contact lenses.
Luthie also noticed the change. “It really does wonders in my confidence as a professional and as a woman,” she said, now able to perform her duties and carry herself with greater ease.
Both women emphasize the importance of prioritizing one’s health and vision, especially for those dedicated to serving others.
“You can’t pour from an empty cup. Take care of yourself first. When we prioritize our own health and confidence, we become more effective in helping others,” Camille said.
Luthie offered a direct message: “Clear vision is not a want, it’s a must.” She encourages anyone with vision problems to consider laser vision correction and invest in themselves.
Through their journeys, Camille and Luthie show that laser eye surgery goes beyond physical sight. It provides confidence, efficiency, and a better quality of life.
At Borough Lasik Center, this is the essence of #LifeChangingVision– helping individuals not only see clearly, but also live confidently and serve their communities with purpose.
For these two women, the impact is clear: better vision leads to stronger confidence and greater ability to serve.
● Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro (Facebook)
● @boroughlasikcenter (Instagram)
● @docchesheredia (TikTok)
Ready to take the first step toward clearer, 20/20 vision? Booking an appointment at Borough Lasik Center – Cagayan de Oro is easy and convenient. You may message their official social media pages for inquiries or schedule your visit by contacting the clinic directly. Borough Lasik Center – Cagayan de Oro is located at the CV Roa Wing, Ayala Malls Centrio, and can be reached at (0917) 110 1842. Your journey to sharper, glasses-free vision starts with one simple message or call. (SPONSORED CONTENT)