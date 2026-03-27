Empowered women choose #LifeChangingVision at Borough Lasik Center

For Luthie, clear vision is not just a personal preference– it’s a professional requirement. “We are expected to have 20/20 vision so that we can perform our work well.” After undergoing laser eye surgery at Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro, she described the relief of no longer depending on glasses: “I felt light, happy, and free.”

Confidence, inside and out

Clear vision also brought a renewed sense of confidence.

Camille shared how it improved both her professional performance and personal confidence. “I am more confident right now without my glasses,” she said, noting how she can now attend events and express her style without needing contact lenses.

Luthie also noticed the change. “It really does wonders in my confidence as a professional and as a woman,” she said, now able to perform her duties and carry herself with greater ease.

A message to women in service

Both women emphasize the importance of prioritizing one’s health and vision, especially for those dedicated to serving others.

“You can’t pour from an empty cup. Take care of yourself first. When we prioritize our own health and confidence, we become more effective in helping others,” Camille said.

Luthie offered a direct message: “Clear vision is not a want, it’s a must.” She encourages anyone with vision problems to consider laser vision correction and invest in themselves.

#LifeChangingVision that empowers

Through their journeys, Camille and Luthie show that laser eye surgery goes beyond physical sight. It provides confidence, efficiency, and a better quality of life.

At Borough Lasik Center, this is the essence of #LifeChangingVision– helping individuals not only see clearly, but also live confidently and serve their communities with purpose.

For these two women, the impact is clear: better vision leads to stronger confidence and greater ability to serve.

● Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro (Facebook)

● @boroughlasikcenter (Instagram)

● @docchesheredia (TikTok)

Ready to take the first step toward clearer, 20/20 vision? Booking an appointment at Borough Lasik Center – Cagayan de Oro is easy and convenient. You may message their official social media pages for inquiries or schedule your visit by contacting the clinic directly. Borough Lasik Center – Cagayan de Oro is located at the CV Roa Wing, Ayala Malls Centrio, and can be reached at (0917) 110 1842. Your journey to sharper, glasses-free vision starts with one simple message or call. (SPONSORED CONTENT)