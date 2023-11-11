Globe adds 35 areas in most consistent fixed broadband network rating in Q3– Ookla.

AS CONCRETE proof of its service quality and commitment, Globe has achieved recognition as the Most Consistent Fixed Broadband Provider in 33 towns and cities and two provinces nationwide for the third quarter of the year based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data. This follows Globe’s achievement in the previous quarter where it secured the top spot in 31 locations.

Consistency pertains to the percentage of a provider’s data samples that meet minimum thresholds for both download and upload speeds. High consistency scores indicate better and more stable internet performance.

Among the impressive scores across the country, Dangcagan, Bukidnon leads with 90.76, closely followed by San Luis, Pampanga at 90.55, and Mandaluyong, Metro Manila at 89.21.

The other top-scoring towns and cities are:

Luzon:

Santa Ana, Pampanga - 88.94

Candaba, Pampanga - 88.58

Alaminos, Laguna - 88.22

Lipa, Batangas - 87.7

Mataas Na Kahoy, Batangas - 87.7

Tiaong, Quezon - 87.41

Aliaga, Nueva Ecija - 87.3

Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija - 86.93

Santo Tomas, Batangas - 86.57

San Rafael, Bulacan - 86.52

Mexico, Pampanga - 85.85

Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan - 84.84

Camaligan, Camarines Sur - 78.79

Calauag, Quezon - 78.13

Visayas:

Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo - 87.12

Dumangas, Iloilo - 87.11

Sogod, Cebu - 85.71

Bacolod, Negros Occidental - 85.34

Cabatuan, Iloilo- 83.64

San Jose de Buenavista, Antique - 83.1

Don Carlos, Bukidnon - 82.92

Pavia, Iloilo - 82.01

San Francisco, Cebu - 80.59

Pinamungahan, Cebu - 75.39

Mabinay, Negros Oriental - 66.67

Sibalom, Antique - 63

Palompon, Leyte- 59.81

Badiangan, Iloilo - 54.25

Bontoc, Southern Leyte - 38.94

Mindanao:

Tubod, Lanao del Norte - 80.14

Meanwhile, these two provinces logged overall speed improvement:

Pampanga - 85.46

Catanduanes, Philippines- Catanduanes - 86.21

Ookla®’s findings solidifies the global industry's trust in Globe’s performance and methodologies behind its benchmarking.

“We are immensely proud of our team's dedication to bringing only the best broadband experience to our valued customers. These consistency scores are not just numbers but a testament to our commitment to deliver uninterrupted connectivity," said Vice President of Globe At Home Brand Management Raymond Policarpio.

Globe, acknowledging the increasing reliance of its customers on stable connectivity, has tirelessly worked towards strengthening and expanding its fixed wired solutions. As of 2022, the company has deployed an impressive 3.7 million fiber-to-the-home lines, with 1.4 million rolled out in the year alone. Globe is also proactively transitioning its fixed wireless and legacy technology patrons to fiber connections.

Aiming to provide more Filipinos with high-speed internet, Globe recently launched GFiber Prepaid, a fully digital sachet fiber proposition. It offers customers the freedom from lockup periods and monthly fees. The service demands no documentation for application and offers diverse payment methods, including the innovative Buy Now, Pay Later option via GCash.

For detailed information on Globe’s cutting-edge broadband solutions, visit https://new.globe.com.ph/gfiber or explore the GlobeOne app. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

*Disclaimer: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data on fixed Consistency Score®

for Q3 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.