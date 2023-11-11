Globe adds 35 areas in most consistent fixed broadband network rating in Q3– Ookla

AS CONCRETE proof of its service quality and commitment, Globe has achieved recognition as the Most

Consistent Fixed Broadband Provider in 33 towns and cities and two provinces nationwide for the third quarter of the year based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data. This follows Globe’s achievement in the previous quarter where it secured the top spot in 31 locations.

Consistency pertains to the percentage of a provider’s data samples that meet minimum thresholds for both download and upload speeds. High consistency scores indicate better and more stable internet performance.

Among the impressive scores across the country, Dangcagan, Bukidnon leads with 90.76, closely followed by San Luis, Pampanga at 90.55, and Mandaluyong, Metro Manila at 89.21.

The other top-scoring towns and cities are: