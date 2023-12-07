Globe blocks over 400k malicious sites, new record number in 2023

LEADING digital solutions platform Globe has logged a new high in stopping websites associated with child pornography, illegal gambling, online piracy, and other malicious content, blocking a total of 404,730 sites and links in the first nine months of the year.
The figure marks a substantial 45% hike in barred URLs and domains compared to the 278,555 registered in the same period last year following an upgrade of its filtering capabilities in both mobile and broadband services, underscoring Globe's commitment to creating a safer online environment.
This increase was even more pronounced in the third quarter of the year, where the number of malicious sites cut off by Globe soared by 70.8% to 267,985, compared to 156,857 reported in the same quarter of 2022.
Delving deeper into the January-September figures, Globe blocked 397,637 URLs (Uniform Resource Links), a significant rise from 275,720 in 2022. It has also successfully restricted 4,795 domains in 2023, more than three times higher than the 1,432 blocked in the previous year. Focusing on child pornography, one of the most heinous online crimes, Globe barred 2,298 domains by the end of September 2023, compared to 1,403 during the same period last year.
Since 2017, Globe has been at the forefront of the fight against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) in the country through its #MakeITSafePH campaign, aligning with the Philippine government's comprehensive war against OSAEC. Globe has invested $2.7 million in systems designed to filter content related to child pornography, illegal gambling, and online piracy, reflecting its dedication to this crucial cause.
Under the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009 (Republic Act No. 9775), all internet service providers in the Philippines are mandated to install technology that blocks or filters access to child pornography. Globe's efforts go beyond compliance, demonstrating a proactive approach to safeguarding digital spaces.
The urgency of these initiatives is underscored by a report from UNICEF, which showed that the Philippines has emerged as a global center for the production of child sex abuse materials. It also revealed that 80% of Filipino children are vulnerable to online sexual abuse, which in some instances is even facilitated by their parents.
A study led by the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) also identified the Philippines as one of the world's leading sources of OSAEC content.
Globe's intensified actions against online illicit activities reflect a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the digital ecosystem.