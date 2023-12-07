Globe blocks over 400k malicious sites, new record number in 2023

LEADING digital solutions platform Globe has logged a new high in stopping websites associated with child pornography, illegal gambling, online piracy, and other malicious content, blocking a total of 404,730 sites and links in the first nine months of the year.

The figure marks a substantial 45% hike in barred URLs and domains compared to the 278,555 registered in the same period last year following an upgrade of its filtering capabilities in both mobile and broadband services, underscoring Globe's commitment to creating a safer online environment.

This increase was even more pronounced in the third quarter of the year, where the number of malicious sites cut off by Globe soared by 70.8% to 267,985, compared to 156,857 reported in the same quarter of 2022.

Delving deeper into the January-September figures, Globe blocked 397,637 URLs (Uniform Resource Links), a significant rise from 275,720 in 2022. It has also successfully restricted 4,795 domains in 2023, more than three times higher than the 1,432 blocked in the previous year. Focusing on child pornography, one of the most heinous online crimes, Globe barred 2,298 domains by the end of September 2023, compared to 1,403 during the same period last year.