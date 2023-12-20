InLife Sheroes ‘She Means Business’ webinar highlights women’s edge in business

In running a business, women have shown that their unique perspectives and innate people skills can lead to creative, inclusive, and successful ventures. Women can also provide innovative business solutions and, at the same time, build and empower communities.

This sums up the messages of Janice Villanueva and Carolyn Chuaying during the webinar titled “She Means Business” spearheaded by Insular Life (InLife) through its InLife Sheroes Advocacy and Movement.

Villanueva, founder of multi-platform parent resource community Mommy Mundo, shared that successful businesses are anchored on passion and purpose. “When you are thinking of starting a business, you must think about your skills and hobbies. And then couple these with what the world needs. Is it being offered in the market? Is it something people are looking for and would pay for?”

Villanueva explained that women can apply their multi-tasking abilities in operations, budgeting expertise in finance, and social skills in public relations. She added that women, as nurturers and shopping lovers, can very well handle customer service as well as marketing.

Chuaying, Intech Group Innovations Corp. Managing Director pointed out that entrepreneurs can take advantage of online platforms to enhance customer engagement and expand to other markets.

InLife District Sales Manager Ida Jacob, meanwhile, said entrepreneurs can future proof their businesses by getting an insurance policy. She noted that InLife’s group insurance plans are tailored to meet the needs and budgets of small and medium enterprises and corporations, whether it’s a team of 5 or 5,000 or more.

“InLife has various insurance products that can help entrepreneurs look after their employees. We have group life and accident insurance, group hospitalization, and comprehensive retirement plan,” she said.

Jacob also advised women to get insured. “Six out of ten women manage their own money or household budget, but only one-fifth of them save for future needs and emergencies,” she lamented.

The InLife Sheroes was born out of the company’s advocacy to recognize women as a pillar of strength. The campaign aims to empower women through programs on financial literacy, health and wellness, women-specific solutions, and access to social and business networks.