Over 200 farmers graduate from SM Foundation modern agri training in Mindanao

MORE than 200 farmers from Bukidnon and Agusan del Norte provinces in Mindanao have successfully completed the SM Foundation's Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan on Sustainable Agriculture program.

The graduation ceremonies were held simultaneously last Sept. 27, 2024 in two locations: Talakag, Bukidnon and Cabadbaran, Agusan Del Norte. This dual celebration marked the culmination of the farmers' journey through a 14-week intensive training program focused on sustainable agricultural practices.

Farmers were trained on new crop management techniques, soil health management, and were exposed to organic pest control methods, post-harvest handling and marketing techniques.

Fostering inclusivity

The farmers from Bukidnon are taking their success a step further by intensifying preparations to expand their market reach. They are gearing up to sell their produce to broader markets, including SM supermarkets, which could significantly boost their income and provide a stable market for their harvests.

Meanwhile, in Agusan Del Norte, almost half of the graduating batch are from indigenous communities, following the SM Group’s commitment to inclusivity and its potential impact on diverse rural populations.

The graduates are also participants of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). This dual participation is expected to amplify their ability to apply the knowledge gained from the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan program and further sustain their livelihood initiatives.

The SM Foundation's Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan program aims to empower local farmers by providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement sustainable farming techniques. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance food security, improve rural livelihoods, and promote environmental stewardship in the agricultural sector.

The KSK is a social good collaboration with SM Supermalls, SM Markets, DSWD, DTI, Tesda, DA, DOST, Cabadbaran and Talakag LGUs and their respective Agriculture offices. (PR)