Samsung brings smarter home living in CDO with latest Bespoke AI appliances.

In a bid to revolutionize home living for Kagay-anon homeowners, Samsung showcased its latest lineup of Bespoke AI appliances at its unveiling event on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Designed with cutting-edge technology and intuitive features, these appliances exemplify Samsung's commitment to creating a seamless, intelligent, and energy-efficient smart ecosystem that caters to every room in the house.

"We have been integrating the AI feature in our devices for years. More recently, our appliances offer a Bespoke AI experience to meet our consumers' individual needs," Jayson Angeles, Samsung Philippines Head of Product Marketing for Home Appliance, said.

"At the end of the day, we want our products to perform at their peak based on the customers' usage," he added.

Vision of smarter, connected homes

Samsung's Bespoke AI centers on four key pillars, namely: Ease, Save, Care and Secure. Through its innovative Bespoke AI lineup - consisting of AI-powered refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and smart ovens - Samsung aims to make daily life simpler, safer, and more energy-efficient.

By integrating upgraded AI capabilities and user-friendly screens, these appliances are set to redefine convenience for Filipinos.

According to Angeles, the latest Bespoke AI combines two key concepts: customizing it for the user or household and integrating a feature that utilizes AI not just within appliances, but on a global scale.

"Our Bespoke AI technology truly embodies ‘home living made simple.’ Our line of AI-powered appliances analyzes and learns from each use, so that each feature is optimized to create a more seamless and integrated ecosystem for every user," Angeles explained.



Samsung Bespoke AI lineup

The 2025 Bespoke AI lineup is designed to meet user needs across every room, bringing together convenience, performance, and energy efficiency into a seamless smart ecosystem.

Here are some of the Samsung Bespoke AU lineup appliances showcased during the unveiling at the Mallberry Suites Business Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City:

Bespoke AI Family Hub Side by Side Refrigerator

This sleek refrigerator is a smart hub for the modern family, featuring a 21.5" Family Hub where users can share photos, stream music, and monitor contents via built-in View Inside cameras. In addition, it is equipped with voice control powered by Bixby that understands multiple commands in a single sentence, allowing for quick, hands-free adjustments. Its Auto Open Door feature also combines style with functionality, ensuring convenience at every interaction.