'Seoul searching' in clear vision: a post-LASIK #LifeChangingVision experience with Borough Lasik Center

For many, travel is about seeing new views and experiencing different cultures. For Tiffany, 26, a nurse, it’s now about finally seeing the world clearly with #LifeChangingVision– thanks to Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro.

After undergoing Standard LASIK, Tiffany experienced a new level of freedom that transformed not only her daily life, but also how she explored the world– with her recent trip to South Korea as a testimony.

Struggles of a glasses-dependent life

Tiffany had been wearing eyeglasses since high school, relying on them every day for more than a decade.

“I have been wearing glasses every second of every day for more than 10 years. It wasn’t easy back then,” she shared.

Her routine often revolved around making sure she could see clearly, something that quietly affected how she lived and moved through each day.

Before the procedure, even simple activities came with limitations.

“I really had a hard time doing a lot of activities because I was dependent on my glasses,” she said.

From outdoor activities like snorkeling to social events, Tiffany constantly had to adjust. Wearing contact lenses helped at times, but they often caused discomfort after a few hours.

“I’d end up feeling bothered by my eyes instead of enjoying the event,” she recalled.

Misplacing her glasses also added to the stress. “There were times when I couldn’t find them right away, and it would really affect my day.”