Sisters get lasik at Borough Lasik Center CDO: A life-changing vision story

Two sisters, one life-changing decision

Sisters Menuchka and Annika, both healthcare professionals, understand the importance of clarity and precision. As a nurse and a medical technologist, their careers demand sharp focus, long hours and constant attention to detail. For them, blurry vision wasn’t just inconvenient— it was physically exhausting and professionally challenging.

Before undergoing lasik surgery at Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro, the sisters shared how poor eyesight had begun to affect their daily lives. “Seeing at a distance was really hard. It affected my daily activities like reading, working and even recognizing faces or signs. My eyes would get tired easily,” Menuchka shared.

Annika added, “We relied heavily on corrective lenses. Without them, everything was blurry. Our glasses would fog up or slip, and contact lenses caused dryness and irritation. It’s such a hassle to constantly depend on them.”

Tired of the daily struggle with glasses and contact lenses, the sisters made one life-changing decision together– to undergo lasik surgery and begin their journey toward clear, hassle-free vision and #LifeChangingVision at Borough Lasik Center CDO.

The power of bladeless lasik: precision without the blade

After undergoing comprehensive eye screening at Borough Lasik Center CDO, both sisters were qualified for advanced vision correction and chose premium bladeless vision correction procedures using the region’s first and only femtosecond laser technology.

Menuchka underwent CLEAR (Corneal Lenticule Extraction for Advanced Refractive Correction)— a bladeless, flapless and minimally invasive vision correction procedure that uses state-of-the-art femtosecond laser technology. As one of the most advanced refractive surgery options available today, CLEAR offers precision with less disruption to the cornea.