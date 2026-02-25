Sisters get lasik at Borough Lasik Center CDO: A life-changing vision story

At Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro, vision correction is more than a procedure— it’s a shared milestone. Because sometimes, #LifeChangingVision is best enjoyed in pairs.
For sisters Menuchka Ballos and Annika Ballos, choosing to undergo bladeless lasik procedures wasn’t just about seeing clearly. It was about stepping into a new chapter together, free from the daily limitations of glasses and contact lenses.
Sisters Menuchka and Annika, both healthcare professionals, understand the importance of clarity and precision. As a nurse and a medical technologist, their careers demand sharp focus, long hours and constant attention to detail. For them, blurry vision wasn’t just inconvenient— it was physically exhausting and professionally challenging.
Before undergoing lasik surgery at Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro, the sisters shared how poor eyesight had begun to affect their daily lives. “Seeing at a distance was really hard. It affected my daily activities like reading, working and even recognizing faces or signs. My eyes would get tired easily,” Menuchka shared.
Annika added, “We relied heavily on corrective lenses. Without them, everything was blurry. Our glasses would fog up or slip, and contact lenses caused dryness and irritation. It’s such a hassle to constantly depend on them.”
Tired of the daily struggle with glasses and contact lenses, the sisters made one life-changing decision together– to undergo lasik surgery and begin their journey toward clear, hassle-free vision and #LifeChangingVision at Borough Lasik Center CDO.
The power of bladeless lasik: precision without the blade
After undergoing comprehensive eye screening at Borough Lasik Center CDO, both sisters were qualified for advanced vision correction and chose premium bladeless vision correction procedures using the region’s first and only femtosecond laser technology.
Menuchka underwent CLEAR (Corneal Lenticule Extraction for Advanced Refractive Correction)— a bladeless, flapless and minimally invasive vision correction procedure that uses state-of-the-art femtosecond laser technology. As one of the most advanced refractive surgery options available today, CLEAR offers precision with less disruption to the cornea.
“During the surgery, I was nervous at first,” Menuchka admitted. “But the staff explained thoroughly what was going to happen inside the operating room.”
That reassurance made all the difference.
“Surprisingly, it was quick, easy, and painless,” she shared. “Each eye only took a few minutes. I couldn’t believe it was that fast.”
Meanwhile, Annika chose Z LASIK, a bladeless and highly precise LASIK procedure that also uses femtosecond laser technology. Compared to conventional LASIK, Z LASIK offers enhanced safety, accuracy, and faster recovery.
“I felt a bit nervous at first, but the staff and doctor explained everything clearly, which helped me relax,” Annika shared. “I didn’t feel any pain, just mild pressure. The procedure was quick and smooth.”
From pre-operative screening to post-operative care, both sisters described their LASIK surgery experience in Cagayan de Oro as seamless and reassuring.
“The staff and doctors were amazing, professional and reassuring,” Menuchka said.
“Our experience at Borough Lasik Center CDO was excellent,” Annika added. “They made sure I was comfortable and well-informed throughout the entire process.”
Annika Ballos, Medical Technologist (on the left) Menuchka Ballos, Nurse (on the right)
For Menuchka, the moment after surgery was unforgettable. “When I woke up the following day, I felt like my vision was renewed. I felt like a new person because everything was clear from then.”
Annika experienced immediate and remarkable improvement as well. “Seeing clearly without eyeglasses or contact lenses felt amazing and life-changing. I feel more confident, comfortable, and free in my daily activities.”
For both sisters, the decision proved transformative.
“Indeed, it was life-changing,” Menuchka said. “I no longer need to wear glasses or contact lenses. It was the best decision I made for myself.”
Annika shares the same gratitude: “I am forever grateful for the results.”
Lasik is often seen as a personal journey, but for the Ballos sisters, it became a shared milestone. They walked into Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro with blurry vision and nervous excitement. They walked out seeing clearly together– because when you experience freedom from glasses, and your world comes into focus without limitations, it’s even more meaningful when someone you love experiences it with you.
