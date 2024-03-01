Uniting for better health: Madonna and Child Hospital partners with Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc. in Cagayan De Oro.

In a significant development for healthcare in the region, Madonna and Child Hospital (MCH) and Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc. (MGHI) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering healthcare services for the local community.

As Cagayan De Oro emerges as a thriving center of commerce in Northern Mindanao, the demand for quality healthcare services has grown in tandem with its growing population and evolving health needs. Recognizing this trend, Madonna and Child Hospital is positioning itself to become the “hospital of choice” by offering a comprehensive range of medical facilities and technologies.