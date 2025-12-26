What 20/20 vision really means and why more Kagay-anons are asking about LASIK

If you wear glasses or contacts, you probably know the feeling: you wake up, reach for your specs, and hope today isn’t another day of smudged lenses, misplaced frames or dry contact lens moments. It has become a daily struggle for most Kagay-anons struggling with poor eyesight. For many, having 20/20 vision is like having a lifestyle upgrade, it sounds simple, but it feels life changing. Whether you’re heading to work, out to the mall, or just enjoying everyday moments, good vision makes everything easier. And for more and more Kagay-anons, that kind of freedom starts with laser vision correction like LASIK at Borough Lasik Center - Cagayan de Oro.

Who is Borough Lasik Center (BLC) and why is it trusted by many Kagay-anons?

Founded in Manila in 2015, BLC began as a specialty eye center focused on refractive and cataract surgery. Nearly a decade later, the premiere eye center celebrated a major milestone with the opening of its Cagayan de Oro branch in 2024, making it the first and only LASIK center in the city. Over the years, BLC has grown its presence with a total of 6 branches nationwide, helping more than 30,000 eyes achieve clearer, 20/20 vision (or even better) and giving thousands the freedom to live life without glasses or contact lenses.

Last October, BLC CDO introduced its Bladeless Laser Cataract Surgery—a groundbreaking, next-level procedure that sets a new standard for precision, safety, and comfort in cataract care. The launch reinforces the institution’s commitment to delivering exceptional eye care and continuously elevating the patient experience.

BLC is led by Chief executive officer and Head Refractive Surgeon, Dr. Gabriel Juan “Ches” Heredia; Chief Operations Officer, Dr. Ricky Aranzamendez; and Mindanao Medical Director Dr. Gary Bunagan. They are joined by globally trained ophthalmologists Dr. Crisostomo “Jun” Serrano Jr., Dr. Ernesto “Jun” B. Evangelista Jr., and Dra. Stricklyn “Strix” Paasa—ensuring every branch upholds the high standards of expertise and excellence that the center is known for.