What 20/20 vision really means and why more Kagay-anons are asking about LASIK

If you wear glasses or contacts, you probably know the feeling: you wake up, reach for your specs, and hope today isn’t another day of smudged lenses, misplaced frames or dry contact lens moments. It has become a daily struggle for most Kagay-anons struggling with poor eyesight. For many, having 20/20 vision is like having a lifestyle upgrade, it sounds simple, but it feels life changing. Whether you’re heading to work, out to the mall, or just enjoying everyday moments, good vision makes everything easier. And for more and more Kagay-anons, that kind of freedom starts with laser vision correction like LASIK at Borough Lasik Center - Cagayan de Oro.
Founded in Manila in 2015, BLC began as a specialty eye center focused on refractive and cataract surgery. Nearly a decade later, the premiere eye center celebrated a major milestone with the opening of its Cagayan de Oro branch in 2024, making it the first and only LASIK center in the city. Over the years, BLC has grown its presence with a total of 6 branches nationwide, helping more than 30,000 eyes achieve clearer, 20/20 vision (or even better) and giving thousands the freedom to live life without glasses or contact lenses.
Last October, BLC CDO introduced its Bladeless Laser Cataract Surgery—a groundbreaking, next-level procedure that sets a new standard for precision, safety, and comfort in cataract care. The launch reinforces the institution’s commitment to delivering exceptional eye care and continuously elevating the patient experience.
BLC is led by Chief executive officer and Head Refractive Surgeon, Dr. Gabriel Juan “Ches” Heredia; Chief Operations Officer, Dr. Ricky Aranzamendez; and Mindanao Medical Director Dr. Gary Bunagan. They are joined by globally trained ophthalmologists Dr. Crisostomo “Jun” Serrano Jr., Dr. Ernesto “Jun” B. Evangelista Jr., and Dra. Stricklyn “Strix” Paasa—ensuring every branch upholds the high standards of expertise and excellence that the center is known for.
Laser Vision Correction (LVC) treats common vision problems like nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia. While LASIK remains a top choice for clearer vision, Borough Lasik Center offers a full range of advanced treatments for every age and lifestyle. Whether you’re a student, a busy professional, an active individual, or a senior with cataracts, BLC provides safe, effective solutions customized specifically to your needs—helping you see better and live better with confidence. Some of their procedures include:
● TransPRK - A non-invasive laser procedure recommended for those with eye conditions unsuitable for LASIK
● Standard LASIK - A conventional LASIK procedure using a microkeratome blade for flap creation and excimer laser to correct vision
● Z LASIK - A bladeless, highly precise LASIK procedure for more complex eye concerns
● CLEAR - A bladeless, flapless, and minimally invasive procedure using the latest and most advanced technology
● ICL (Implantable Contact Lens) - Micro-thin lenses placed inside the eye that works like a permanent contact lens
● Bladeless Laser Cataract Surgery - More commonly known as FLACS or Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery– uses a femtosecond laser to precisely perform a cataract surgery and then implanting a premium multifocal lens for clearer near, intermediate, and far vision.
“Refractive surgery is all about giving patients the freedom to enjoy life with clearer, sharper vision,” says Dr. Gary Bunagan, Refractive Surgeon and Medical Director of Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro. “Sa BLC, among tumong nga matabangan ang mga tao nga makakita og mas klaro ug maka-experience sa ilang adlaw-adlaw nga kinabuhi nga dili na magsalig sa eyeglasses.”
These advanced treatments allow patients to leave behind the struggles of fogged-up glasses, dry contact lenses, and everyday vision frustrations, giving them the freedom and confidence of 20/20 clear vision.
One of the biggest reasons more Kagay-anons trust Borough Lasik Center is its commitment to world-class technology. The branch is equipped with state-of-the-art machines used in every step of the vision correction process such as Ziemer FEMTO Z8 LDV—from precise eye mapping to the actual laser procedure. With its fully bladeless systems, patients experience safer treatments, enhanced accuracy, and noticeably faster recovery times. Each procedure is guided by advanced imaging and personalized corneal mapping, ensuring results tailored to every individual. Today, BLC CDO stands as one of the most advanced eye centers in Mindanao, bringing Manila-level—and even international-level—technology closer to home.
Have you been thinking it’s about time to consider a life free from glasses or contact lenses? Your journey begins with a comprehensive eye screening at Borough Lasik Center – Cagayan de Oro. During your visit, our specialists will thoroughly assess your eyes, explain the treatments suited to your condition, and recommend the safest and most effective procedure to match your vision goals.
The Cagayan de Oro branch serves as a full-service hub where all laser procedures are performed, ensuring patients receive complete care from evaluation to treatment. The clinic is open daily, Monday to Sunday, and conveniently located at Ayala Malls Centrio, 2nd Floor, CV Roa Wing, making it accessible for patients across Northern Mindanao.
Ready to take the first step toward clearer, 20/20 vision? Booking an appointment at Borough Lasik Center – Cagayan de Oro is easy and convenient. You may message their official social media pages for inquiries or schedule your visit by contacting the clinic directly. Borough Lasik Center – Cagayan de Oro is located at the CV Roa Wing, Ayala Malls Centrio, and can be reached at (0917) 110 1842. Your journey to sharper, glasses-free vision starts with one simple message or call. (SPONSORED CONTENT)