First senior citizen community center in Mindanao opens in Malaybalay

According to Commissioner Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the Department of Health will support wellness and medical programs in this care center. The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) will offer comprehensive training and support, while the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) will assist in funding the development programs.

PhilHealth will also aid in caring for the elderly through its Konsultasyon program.

Malaybalay City Mayor Jay Warren Pabillaran expressed his joy at the establishment of the facility dedicated to the senior citizens.

Rene Cipriano, head of the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca), thanked the NCSC and the mayor for the care center, saying the facility is a symbol of their commitment to the well-being of senior citizens in Malaybalay City. (Jo Ann Sablad)