Food choices that fill one's stomach

Fat Chef, a homegrown restaurant in the City of Golden Friendship that combines ingredients and flavors to create a wide variety of comfort food, giving its customers the feeling of having eaten home-cooked meals made with passion and love.

Owned by the Rodriguez siblings: Rhea, Ronald and Raiza, Fat Chef conveys the idea of having food choices that will surely fill one's stomach.

It offers a delectable array of Filipino food, from classic favorites like kare-kare, adobo (called Mama's Adobo), crispy chicken skin, beef pares, and chicken inasal (Chicken Inasal sa Gata) to Filipino flavors with a modern twist such as Sizzling Sinigang, Ginataang Bilo-Bilo, Lechon Baka, Crispy Sinigang Mushroom, Lechon Baka Sandwich, Grilled Liempo Sandwich, and Braised Tendon.

Fat Chef also offers other equally delicious food items like Kimchi Rice with Bulgogi Beef and Yangneom Chicken, and Salmon Rice Bowl. And for dessert, they have Chocolate Chip Cookie, Ube Cake, and Triple Trouble Chocolate Cake.