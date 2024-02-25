Food choices that fill one's stomach

FILIPINO cuisine is well-known for its delicious taste and appetizing aroma. One can easily tell apart Filipino food from other cuisines due to its distinctive colors, aroma, and flavors, which results in a full sensory experience.
Filipino food is often prepared with fresh and simple ingredients, making it accessible and easy to enjoy. However, at a certain restaurant in Cagayan de Oro, the classic Pinoy dishes are served with a twist.
Fat Chef, a homegrown restaurant in the City of Golden Friendship that combines ingredients and flavors to create a wide variety of comfort food, giving its customers the feeling of having eaten home-cooked meals made with passion and love.
Owned by the Rodriguez siblings: Rhea, Ronald and Raiza, Fat Chef conveys the idea of having food choices that will surely fill one's stomach.
It offers a delectable array of Filipino food, from classic favorites like kare-kare, adobo (called Mama's Adobo), crispy chicken skin, beef pares, and chicken inasal (Chicken Inasal sa Gata) to Filipino flavors with a modern twist such as Sizzling Sinigang, Ginataang Bilo-Bilo, Lechon Baka, Crispy Sinigang Mushroom, Lechon Baka Sandwich, Grilled Liempo Sandwich, and Braised Tendon.
Fat Chef also offers other equally delicious food items like Kimchi Rice with Bulgogi Beef and Yangneom Chicken, and Salmon Rice Bowl. And for dessert, they have Chocolate Chip Cookie, Ube Cake, and Triple Trouble Chocolate Cake.
The cozy ambiance, with its high ceiling that provides comfort and relaxation to its customers, and friendly service at Fat Chef make the restaurant a perfect spot to enjoy a tasty meal with family and friends. You can even book a function room for corporate events, weddings, graduations and birthdays.
Through consistently offering Kagay-anons a diverse selection of comfort food priced affordably and providing a cozy site for customers to relax and interact, Fat Chef shows its pride as one of Cagayan de Oro's best restaurants in the food scene.
So, if you're looking to satisfy your craving for Filipino food, be sure to check out Fat Chef for a taste of home-cooked goodness with a twist that will leave you wanting more.
Fat Chef is located along Antonio Luna Street, near Cagayan Town Center.