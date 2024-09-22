Ford Island Conquest revving up in Cagayan de Oro

FORD Philippines has brought back its popular experiential test drive event, Ford Island Conquest (FIC), to Cagayan de Oro for the second time.

The event was held at Limketkai Mall, this city from September 20 to 22, 2024.

The FIC allows customers and car enthusiasts in Cagayan de Oro and nearby areas to see and test drive Ford vehicles outside a traditional showroom.

"We are excited to return to Cagayan de Oro for the second year in a row. We definitely felt the enthusiasm of our customers in CDO last year," Mike Breen, the managing director of Ford Philippines, said.

According to Herbert Haber, the communications manager of Ford Philippines, the three-day event will feature the Ford line-up, including the Ford Territory, Ford Ranger, and the recently-launched Ford Bronco.

Haber also shared the several discounts Ford customers can avail during the FIC.

Customers who test drive will get a P5,000 discount from their purchase of a Ford vehicle. Those who reserve on the spot will automatically get a P20,000 cash discount and an opportunity to avail of the Pick-a-Prize promotions, where they have the chance to win as much as P100,000 cash discount.

Other Pick-a-Prize promotions include cash discounts of P50,000, P20,000, or P10,000, accessories pack, director's chair, air purifier, dash camera, fuel voucher, and premium bag.

Haber said Cagayan de Oro car enthusiasts and Ford users often prefer the Ford Ranger due its capabilities and technology.

"Market of Ford Cagayan de Oro is really the pickup segment. Based on the sales of Cagayan de Oro, enthusiasts or people who really are into pickups would prefer to get the Ranger because of its capabilities and technology," Haber said.

"There are certain features like the 360 camera, wireless charging, and pulling capacity. You can also load anything that you want, you can even load a big bike, in the bed of the Ranger," he added.

The three-day FCI is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and admission is free.