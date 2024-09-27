Former rebel arrested for murder in Bukidnon

AUTHORITIES arrested a former commanding officer of the New People's Army (NPA) guerilla through the service of a warrant of arrest on September 22, 2024, in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

The former rebel was identified as a certain "Porpor," a 50-year-old farmer from Barangay Butong, Quezon in Bukidnon. He was a commanding officer of SPP5 under the dismantled Guerilla Front 6, Sub-Regional Command 2 of North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC).

According to the authorities, Porpor was apprehended in Barangay 7, Malaybalay City by a virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crimes of murder, frustrated murder, and multiple attempted murder.

Porpor surrendered in 2021 and since then, assisted the police by encouraging other members of the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) to also surrender.

But in 2024, a review of the e-warrant system revealed that the former rebel had an outstanding warrant of arrest.

The accused is now under the custody of the First Bukidnon Provincial Mobile Force Company for documentation and proper disposition. (SunStar Philippines)