From 22 years of blurry vision to #LifeChangingVision: Kristine’s ICL journey at Borough Lasik Center

For most people, waking up and immediately seeing the world clearly is something they barely think about. But for Kristine Jo Salpid, 36, a Human Resource Officer, clear vision was something she had only dreamed of for over two decades.
Living with severe nearsightedness and astigmatism meant that without her glasses, the world disappeared into a blur.
“Everything beyond a few inches from my face is completely out of focus,” Kristine shared. “Without my glasses, I really cannot do a single task at hand.”
For 22 years, eyeglasses became part of her everyday survival. From the moment she woke up until the end of each day, she depended entirely on them—not just for convenience, but to function normally.
But along with years of dependence came years of struggle.
“Using eyeglasses for almost 22 years was really a big struggle for me,” she recalled. “Walking from a cold outdoor environment into a warm room instantly blinds my glasses. Even drinking a hot beverage fogs them up.”
Simple moments became daily frustrations. Beyond the inconvenience were the lifestyle limitations and the constant expense of updating prescriptions whenever her grade changed.
Eventually, Kristine knew she wanted something permanent—something life-changing.
That decision led her to Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro, where she became the clinic’s very first Implantable Contact Lens (ICL) patient.
Implantable Contact Lens
ICL is an advanced vision correction procedure where micro-thin lenses are implanted inside the eye to correct myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism.
Unlike regular contact lenses, ICL is completely invisible and maintenance-free. It is an ideal option for patients with high eye grades or those who may not qualify for LASIK, providing sharp, clear vision while reducing dependence on eyeglasses or contact lenses.
Kristine’s Journey to #LifeChangingVision
Despite her excitement, Kristine admitted she felt nervous before the surgery.
“Prior to the surgery itself, I really felt nervous,” she said.
But the thought of finally seeing clearly without glasses outweighed her fear.
“During the surgery, I was just thinking of the after result—for me to finally have clear vision and free myself from glasses.”
As the procedure began, the nervousness slowly faded.
“I just felt a little internal pressure or ache inside my eye that lasted around five to ten seconds,” she shared. “But overall, I felt really calm, detached, and just floating through the process.”
Throughout the experience, Kristine found comfort in the people around her. She praised the Borough Lasik Center staff for keeping her relaxed and informed every step of the way.
“BLC staff are excellent in making light conversations and explaining exactly what the timeline looks like for the next hour to keep you grounded,” she said. “They narrate exactly what they are doing, and that really helped me stay calm.”
She also expressed gratitude to the surgeon who guided her throughout the procedure, Dr. Ches Heredia, Borough Lasik Center’s Head Surgeon.
“The surgeon was incredible. He kept talking through every single step, and that’s what kept me calm. Thanks, Doc!”
But nothing compared to the emotions that came after the surgery.
“My immediate realization was: THIS IS MY JOURNEY TO MY LIFE-CHANGING VISION,” Kristine shared. “The thought of seeing things clearer now without using glasses was just AWESOME,” she said. “I was overwhelmed by the colors—everything looked brighter compared to when I was still using my glasses.”
For Kristine, the most emotional moment came the next morning.
“The next morning was the most emotional moment of the entire experience,” she recalled.
Nearly a month after the surgery, Kristine says her vision continues to improve every single day.
“Thanks to Borough Lasik Center for this life-changing vision,” she shared. “This has been the best thing that ever happened to me. Getting this surgery is THE BEST DECISION I’ve ever made.”
As Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro’s first ICL patient, Kristine’s story is more than just a vision correction journey—it is a story of freedom, confidence, and finally seeing life clearly after years of living behind lenses.
Through advanced vision correction procedures and patient-centered care, Borough Lasik Center continues to help more people experience what Kristine now proudly calls her own #LifeChangingVision.
Kristine’s journey is one of many stories made possible by Borough Lasik Center’s growing network of clinics across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
With multiple locations, patients from different parts of the Philippines can have access to advanced vision correction and comprehensive eye care closer to home.
SM Mall of Asia – Manila
Festival Mall – Alabang
Iloilo
Bacolod
Davao
General Santos
Cagayan de Oro
Iligan
From consultation and screening to advanced vision correction procedures, Borough Lasik Center continues to bring world-class technology and patient-centered eye care closer to more communities across the country.
● Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro (Facebook)
● @boroughlasikcenter (Instagram)
● @docchesheredia (TikTok)
Ready to take the first step toward clearer, 20/20 vision? Booking an appointment at Borough Lasik Center is easy and convenient. You may message their official social media pages for inquiries or schedule your visit by contacting the clinics directly
Borough Lasik Center - Cagayan De Oro
📍2nd Floor, Ayala Malls Centrio, Cagayan De Oro
☎️0917 110 1842
Borough Lasik Center - Iligan Satellite Clinic
📍Iligan Polymedic, Bonifacio Avenue, Iligan City
☎️0966 076 6816 (SPONSORED CONTENT)