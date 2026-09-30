From 22 years of blurry vision to #LifeChangingVision: Kristine’s ICL journey at Borough Lasik Center

For most people, waking up and immediately seeing the world clearly is something they barely think about. But for Kristine Jo Salpid, 36, a Human Resource Officer, clear vision was something she had only dreamed of for over two decades.

Living with severe nearsightedness and astigmatism meant that without her glasses, the world disappeared into a blur.

“Everything beyond a few inches from my face is completely out of focus,” Kristine shared. “Without my glasses, I really cannot do a single task at hand.”

For 22 years, eyeglasses became part of her everyday survival. From the moment she woke up until the end of each day, she depended entirely on them—not just for convenience, but to function normally.

But along with years of dependence came years of struggle.

“Using eyeglasses for almost 22 years was really a big struggle for me,” she recalled. “Walking from a cold outdoor environment into a warm room instantly blinds my glasses. Even drinking a hot beverage fogs them up.”

Simple moments became daily frustrations. Beyond the inconvenience were the lifestyle limitations and the constant expense of updating prescriptions whenever her grade changed.

Eventually, Kristine knew she wanted something permanent—something life-changing.

That decision led her to Borough Lasik Center Cagayan de Oro, where she became the clinic’s very first Implantable Contact Lens (ICL) patient.

Implantable Contact Lens

ICL is an advanced vision correction procedure where micro-thin lenses are implanted inside the eye to correct myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism.

Unlike regular contact lenses, ICL is completely invisible and maintenance-free. It is an ideal option for patients with high eye grades or those who may not qualify for LASIK, providing sharp, clear vision while reducing dependence on eyeglasses or contact lenses.