Fun splash adventure at Seven Seas Water Park
THE holidays are here! It means having more than one day off from work so you can have time for recreation and leisure. Some R&R will do your body good and spending it with your family will have your bonds strengthened.
If you're still looking for a place to unwind and at the same time get the adventure you're craving, you might want to check out the country's first world-class, pirate-themed waterpark: Seven Seas Waterpark.
Built in November 2017, Seven Seas Waterpark boasts of state-of-the-art facilities with over 12 thrilling rides ,a 5,000 square meter dual wave pool, 400 meter long lazy river, and several more family friendly attractions and amenities.Jo Ann Sablad
Located in Barangay Barra, Opol, Misamis Oriental, this waterpark is more than its slides and crystal blue water pools. Seven Seas has replicas of the Dutch privateers, which are centerpieces of the pirate-themed water park, referencing the Eighty Years War between Spain and the Netherlands in the 1600s.
Thrilling Attractions
Cyclone
Known as the largest water slide in the Philippines. The Cyclone is a huge conical steel fiberglass structure measuring 20 meters in diameter. It can accommodate a four person raft which drops from a six storey launch tube.
Riders of this water slide will experience near vertical spins and wallops as the raft swings on the funnel walls.
Riptide Reef
A boomerang slide that allows two riders on a special two-hole inflatable raft to experience slips and turns before sliding vertically into the bottom of a sheer wall. Riders will also experience an extended free fall as the raft reverses direction and exits into the landing pool.
Pira-Chute
Pira-Chute is an open spiral slide where the rider rotates at least twice before landing in a spray of water and foam.
Plank Drop
Dubbed as the first vertical aqua loop water slide in the country. In Plank Drop, the riders are launched from a transparent capsule-like cylinder from a height of 20 meters.
While this ride is not for the faint of heart, the Plank Drop provides riders and spectators total exhilaration since you can see through the semi-translucent fiberglass tube.
Pacific Racer
This three-tube slide is a treat for people who wanted to race against each other in a challenge slide. Participants will use special rubber mats as they launch from a height of 15 meters into claustrophobic spiral tubes leading to high speed exit 100 meters away.
Buccaneer Bay
One of the largest dual wave pool in the Philippines, measuring nearly 5,000 square meters. The Buccaneer Bay offers families a distinct area where waves can range from 0.50 to 1 meter height. It also has a separate venue for the brave boogie boarders of more powerful tsunami waves at one to 1.5 meters. This can be programmed for would be surfers wanting to learn the basics of surfing.
Mighty Maui River
The longest lazy river in the Philippines, having a whopping 400 meter or 1,312 ft length. The Mighty Maui River has a powerful wave generator which gives people on inflatables an exciting time while they snake through islands, low hanging bridges and Fort San Agustin's tunnel moat.
Captain Kidd's Hideout
This kiddie pool and slides feature a "Pirates of Caribbean" aqua playhouse which the young and old can enjoy, particularly those who prefer the safe, clean fun in a shallow rubber-lined pool.
Seven Seas Waterpark is a good spot for relaxation and recreation while still having the time of your life, getting that unforgettable holiday experience.