Fun splash adventure at Seven Seas Water Park

THE holidays are here! It means having more than one day off from work so you can have time for recreation and leisure. Some R&R will do your body good and spending it with your family will have your bonds strengthened.

If you're still looking for a place to unwind and at the same time get the adventure you're craving, you might want to check out the country's first world-class, pirate-themed waterpark: Seven Seas Waterpark.

Built in November 2017, Seven Seas Waterpark boasts of state-of-the-art facilities with over 12 thrilling rides ,a 5,000 square meter dual wave pool, 400 meter long lazy river, and several more family friendly attractions and amenities.