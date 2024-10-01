Globe donates P1.8-M telco equipment to MSU-Marawi

IN A move to empower the next generation of engineers and support rebuilding efforts in Marawi, Globe recently donated P1.8 million worth of network equipment to the Mindanao State University (MSU) College of Engineering.

The donation, which includes antennas, batteries, and other telco devices, aims to enhance in-school training capabilities and provide students with hands-on experience using cutting-edge telecom technology.

Globe and MSU signed the deed of donation during the college's 61st founding anniversary celebration and MSU-Globe Telco Week launch, marking the beginning of a promising partnership between the two organizations.

The event also coincided with the commemoration of Marawi Day.

During the event, Globe also conducted a series of educational sessions for approximately 200 students from the MSU College of Engineering.

These sessions covered essential topics:

* Telco 101 oriented them on the basics of telecommunications technology

* The Digital Thumbprint Program trained them on protecting themselves against online risks such as fake news, scams, and breach of data privacy.

* GCash Wealth Management taught students how to maximize the app for savings and investments.

* TM EasyRaket gave lessons on earning opportunities by becoming a load retailer.

* WiFi 101 provided ECE students basic knowledge about the Internet of Things, fiber optics technology, network splicing, and about Globe’s fiber prepaid offer.

* The “Faculty Connect: Share and Learn Session” trained MSU faculty members on the nature and use of equipment and technologies that Globe donated to the university.

Globe also brought a range of engaging activities to the students. TM’s experience booths -- FunPasikat, FunLaro, and FunRewards -- offered students a chance to immerse themselves in enjoyable and interactive experiences, while Broadband and Philippine Statistics Authority booths provided information and support on various digital services including applying for the National ID, a critical step in the SIM registration process.

“This initiative goes beyond providing equipment, but preparing the future generation of tech professionals in Mindanao. It's also about driving forward crucial advocacies. The internet offers countless benefits, and it's our responsibility at Globe to help Filipinos not only harness these benefits but also use the internet responsibly and safely,” said Carlo Santos, senior director for Analytics, Intelligence and Stakeholder Engagement at Globe’s Sustainability and Corporate Communications Group.

Globe’s Territory 8 Business Head, Racquel Marcelo, said the partnership is a crucial step toward providing academic institutions with the resources they need to succeed. She expressed optimism that the donated equipment will empower MSU students to excel and build a brighter future.

MSU System president Atty. Basari Mapupuno thanked Globe for the donation and support, saying: “It is with great enthusiasm that we accept this generous donation from Globe Telecom. As we mark the beginning of this partnership, I am confident that their support will serve as a catalyst for more future advancements in MSU. May this partnership open more doors for future collaborations and opportunities for our institution.”

Also present during the event were Engr. Najeb B. Pendiaman, Chair of the university’s Civil Engineering Department, Dr. Glen A. Lorenzo, Vice President for Research and Extension, and Prof. Karla M. Madrid-Khalid, Acting Dean of the College of Engineering.

The City of Marawi is still recovering from the devastation of the 2017 siege, which displaced nearly 360,000 people. Globe's collaboration with MSU-Marawi not only supports educational advancement but also contributes to the ongoing efforts to rebuild and strengthen the community.

By providing both material resources and knowledge-sharing opportunities, Globe is contributing to the cultivation of a skilled workforce and the advancement of technological literacy in Mindanao. (PR)