Globe pins post-SCR ID validation success via access to gov’t database

ACCESS to the government’s official ID database is crucial for telcos to validate IDs submitted for SIM registration. This is the stance taken by Globe, the leading digital solutions platform, as it refines its verification process to effectively address fraudulent SIM registrations.

Globe has started testing new technology to validate photo ID submissions for SIM registration in collaboration with relevant government agencies. While working to improve the tech, Globe renewed its call on the government to allow telcos to cross reference IDs submitted for SIM registration with information on the official databases of ID-issuing agencies.

Globe also looks forward to working with the government in integrating Globe’s SIM Registration system in the government superapp egov.ph to use this platform for ID verification.