Globe pins post-SCR ID validation success via access to gov’t database

ACCESS to the government’s official ID database is crucial for telcos to validate IDs submitted for SIM registration. This is the stance taken by Globe, the leading digital solutions platform, as it refines its verification process to effectively address fraudulent SIM registrations.
Globe has started testing new technology to validate photo ID submissions for SIM registration in collaboration with relevant government agencies. While working to improve the tech, Globe renewed its call on the government to allow telcos to cross reference IDs submitted for SIM registration with information on the official databases of ID-issuing agencies.
Globe also looks forward to working with the government in integrating Globe’s SIM Registration system in the government superapp egov.ph to use this platform for ID verification.
“As much as we endeavor to enhance our verification process for SIM registration, the system will remain vulnerable if we have no official data whereby we could cross-reference submissions. That’s why our hope is that the government will allow telcos to verify information with their data,”
said Atty. Froilan Castelo, Globe Group General Counsel.
“Logically, without access to official government data, we’ll have no verified data through which we could confirm ID submissions. We won’t be able to tell what’s real or fake when we have no visibility on the verified data,”
Castelo added.
While working around this gap, Globe is proactively addressing the challenges of SIM registration as it tries out new technologies to validate photo submissions to upgrade its registration platform.
Earlier, there were news reports that fake IDs were going through telcos’ SIM registration platforms.
"We are constantly working with the technical group comprised of representatives from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and the other telcos dealing with this. And so far, we have already taken steps to test solutions that will retroactively and prospectively identify fake documents and further clean up our SIM registration database. We are committed to continuing to invest in ID validation systems, but we need to work hand-in-hand with relevant government agencies to make the entire system work,”
said Castelo.
The mandatory submission of a valid ID for SIM registration emerged as a critical step in validating the identities of SIM users, serving as a robust measure to curb the spread of scams and thwart fraudulent activities.
To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/. (SPONSORED CONTENT)