GMA Integrated News engages audiences via timely podcasts

TRUE to its "Mas malaking misyon, mas malawak na paglilingkod sa bayan," GMA Integrated News (GMAIN) continues to innovate and deliver credible and engaging content beyond television — producing podcasts that tackle a wide range of topics relevant to Filipinos wherever they may be.

Developed by GMA Integrated News Digital Strategy and Innovation Lab (DigiLab), these podcasts include “The Howie Severino Podcast,” “The Mangahas Interviews,” “Updated with Nelson Canlas,” “Surprise Guest with Pia Arcangel,” “Share Ko Lang,” and “Game On!”

Launched in 2021, “The Howie Severino Podcast” is GMAIN’s first original podcast and is hosted by veteran journalist Howie Severino. With new episodes dropping every Thursday, the podcast showcases Severino’s insightful conversations with thought leaders from a wide range of fields, such as culture, history, and politics.

In 2021, “The Howie Severino Podcast” was among Spotify’s “Best New Podcasts” of the year. It was also hailed as the Best Educational Program in the 45th Catholic Mass Media Awards in 2023.

This year, the podcast celebrates its third anniversary by launching its first-ever audiozone. A first face-to-face podcast interview with Howie, the audiozone is definitely a feast for the senses as it is recorded in both crisp audio and brilliant video that listeners can both watch and enjoy.

For the debut episode of the audiozone, Howie met renowned foodie influencer John Sherwin Felix, better known as Lokalpedia, to explore the Philippines’ culinary treasures.

Meanwhile, veteran investigative journalist Malou Mangahas also lends her expertise to podcast listeners through “The Mangahas Interviews.” With new episodes every Friday, its audience is given the chance to learn from interviews with political figures and newsmakers of the week.

Kapuso all over the world will also not miss out on their favorite artists through “Updated with Nelson Canlas,” GMA Network’s first and only showbiz podcast. Through the digital show, veteran entertainment anchor Nelson Canlas unveils intimate and revealing interviews with the Philippines’ biggest celebrities. New episode drops every Tuesday.

“Surprise Guest with Pia Arcangel,” on the other hand, makes conversations a little more exciting and spontaneous every Wednesday. A podcast with a twist, it shows award-winning broadcast journalist Pia Arcangel do her interviews without knowing beforehand who her guest will be.

Focused on discussions about mental health, top clinical psychologist Dr. Anna Tuazon talks about relatable everyday issues among Filipinos, including love, life, and career, through the “Share Ko Lang” podcast. The digital show releases fresh episodes twice a month.

Last April 12, GMAIN, in collaboration with Regional TV and Synergy, also launched its newest and first-ever sports podcast, “Game On!,” which drops every Friday. Hosted by “24 Oras’” Game Changer segment host Martin Javier and sports personalities Anton Roxas and Martin “Coach Hammer” Antonio, the “Game On” podcast makes sports a lot more interesting and inspiring through stories, interviews, and special features on athletes, coaches, and sports luminaries.

“As part of its mission to bring wider public service to Filipinos, GMAIN continues to think of ways to reach more audiences by innovating and maximizing the various technological platforms we currently have. As people make use of the internet for information, we aim to become a leader in producing relevant, credible, and facts-based news and information digitally through podcasts that spark conversations in an engaging and more entertaining way. Listeners are definitely up for something very fruitful and intellectual listening to our digital shows since these are hosted by high-caliber broadcast journalists and experts who can impart new knowledge in a relatable and entertaining way,” says Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

Catch GMAIN's "The Howie Severino Podcast," "The Mangahas Interviews," "Updated with Nelson Canlas," "Surprise Guest with Pia Arcangel," "Share Ko Lang," and "Game On!" in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and other social media platforms.