GMA Music spotlights Janno Gibbs’ legendary career this March

THE soulful sounds of Janno Gibbs will take center stage this March as GMA Music dedicates a month-long celebration for the iconic Filipino singer.

For the whole month, the label will highlight his extensive discography, including his most-streamed Spotify tracks and beloved television theme songs. The celebration will serve as a buildup to the release of his homecoming single, “Pinay Pa Rin,” which is set to drop on April 10.

Returning to the label where many of his most iconic hits were born, Gibbs described the experience as a natural fit. “Really excited, nostalgic to be back home in GMA Music,” Janno shared. “I’m also excited for the new single kasi this is a fun song but still anthemic. It’s like the counterpart of ‘Pinakamagandang Lalaki’ but about Pinay beauty naman.”

Janno’s comeback single “Pinay Pa Rin” showcases his signature sound - smooth vocals paired with playful and soulful ad-libs that earned him his crown. The Kapuso singer noted that, for him, the song fills a void in contemporary music by specifically celebrating the unique charm of the Filipina.

“I don’t think we write enough songs for Pinay Beauty. It’s really rare that a song is specifically about the beauty of the Filipina. This is an honest opinion - I think Filipinas are the most beautiful among all races,” he says, sharing that one of his favorite lines from the track is “Cause I’ve been around the world for the perfect girl and it always brings me back to you.”

To set the stage for the song’s release, GMA Music is spending the entire month of March focusing on Gibbs’ singing career. Fans and lovers are encouraged to dive back into the King of Soul’s catalogue on Spotify, where his top 20 most-streamed songs will be highlighted.

To keep the momentum going, GMA Music will be rolling out weekly content across its official social media platforms. These posts will feature deep dives into Janno’s most iconic songs, introducing him to the younger generation while giving long-time fans a nostalgic musical treat. (PR)